CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global consulting firm Kin + Carta, announced it is set to host the fifth edition of FWD, its annual digital innovation summit. For the first time, FWD 2020 will take place virtually with over 1,000 executives expected to participate from across the world.
FWD 2020 will kick off Thursday, June 4th at 8 AM CDT with a keynote presentation by J Schwan, CEO of Kin + Carta, John Kerr, former CEO of Deloitte and Chairman of Kin + Carta, and Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive of Kin + Carta Americas. The one-day tech summit will feature over 60 executives from over 30 brands including Google, John Deere, Discover, Microsoft and others, giving tech talks, participating in panels, fireside chats, workshops, emerging tech demos and more.
"While we don't know exactly what's coming next, we do now have a clear view of the task at hand: rethinking, rebuilding, and reconnecting with the world around us," said Dan Ptak, VP of Marketing at Kin + Carta. "FWD 2020 is going to be a busy, energetic conference with sessions covering augmented intelligence, modernization, connected customer experiences, automation and digital twins, design, leadership and remote culture, digital growth and Agile strategy, and a series of sessions on the ever-growing importance of accessibility."
The summit will feature special talks developed by FWD Labs. Across the different labs sessions, attendees will be able to explore applications of emerging technologies to solve current problems. In Distributed Workforce: Building Culture Through Blockchain and Other Emerging Tech, the FWD Labs team will discuss and demonstrate how existing and emerging technologies can be used to bring remote teams together. In the Launching an Enterprise-Grade Chatbot in a Week workshop session, attendees will go through the process of designing, implementing, and deploying a chatbot that uses Google Dialogflow.
This digital summit has been designed to reflect what the times call for: a forum to share ideas, make connections, and discuss the tangible application of emerging tech to today's challenges.
To register and for more information, visit http://fwd2020.heysummit.com
About Kin + Carta
Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.
A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, we make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.
We're organized around three integrated pillars that have been either historically siloed or shoehorned together: Kin + Carta Advise, a tech-centric management consultancy; Kin + Carta Create, a next-gen software engineering studio; and Kin + Carta Connect, a digital marketing agency.
Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.
CONTACT: Julia Ansaldi
julia.ansaldi@kinandcarta.com