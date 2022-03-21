CAMARILLO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinamed Incorporated, a developer and manufacturer of innovative and highly differentiated medical devices used in bone and joint surgery, announced today that Vineet K. Sarin, Ph.D., has been named President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Sarin has more than 20 years of experience with Kinamed, having served as President since 2008 and as a member of its Board of Directors since 2015. Dr. Sarin replaces Clyde Pratt, Kinamed's CEO for the past 29 years.
"I am thrilled to appoint Vineet as President and CEO of Kinamed," said Clyde Pratt, who continues in his role as Chairman of the Board. "This new chapter comes at a time of great promise for our Company. Vineet is exceptionally well-qualified for his new role and I very much look forward to our next chapter under his leadership. Most recently, as President, Vineet led the development and execution of our strategic plan while successfully navigating a challenging Covid environment. Vineet's skills and experiences position him as the ideal person to lead Kinamed through our next phase of growth."
Dr. Sarin played a key role in the development of the Company's innovative, proprietary, and highly differentiated orthopedic product portfolio, which helped Kinamed achieve a 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, he continued to execute on key growth and expansion strategies while maintaining the Company's long-standing commitment to financial health and profitability.
"I am honored and excited to lead Kinamed during the next chapter of our history," said Dr. Sarin. "My experiences up to this point have provided deep knowledge of all phases of the medical device lifecycle, from conceptualization and development of a novel idea all the way through post-market clinical validation. All the while, I have learned the importance of strategic vision and operational excellence. Looking ahead, I am especially excited about the impact that our unique, proprietary, highly differentiated, and clinically proven products are having on the outpatient surgery and joint preservation markets. In particular, our flagship product lines, SuperCable and CarboJet, are growing well above market rates while a substantial and growing body of clinical evidence supports the value proposition across all of our core product lines."
Dr. Sarin holds a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Duke University, a master's degree in biomechanical engineering from Stanford University, and a doctorate in mechanical engineering (with a focus on orthopedic biomechanics) from Stanford University. In addition, he earned an executive education certificate from the Anderson School of Management at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Dr. Sarin has authored or co-authored over 50 scientific papers and abstracts, and holds over 20 United States and International patents in the surgical device field.
About Kinamed Incorporated
Kinamed is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative specialty orthopaedic, neurosurgical, and cardiothoracic medical devices. Kinamed's core orthopedic products include the SuperCable® Iso-Elastic™ Polymer Cerclage system, the world's most advanced cerclage cabling system; the CarboJet® bone preparation system, the industry's most efficient and effective solution for drying and removing lipids and marrow elements from resected bone surfaces; the KineMatch® Patello-Femoral Replacement, the only patient–specific (custom) patellofemoral replacement implant with an unparalleled clinical track record; and the MD3T™ Multi-Directional Tibial Tubercle Transfer instrumentation for precise and reproducible correction of tibial tuberosity position in all three anatomic planes. Additional products include: the SuperCable® Iso-Elastic™ Sternotomy Closure System for improved fixation of the sternum after open-heart procedures; and the NeuroPro® Rigid Fixation System for efficient cranial bone repair. Since the Company's founding, Kinamed has manufactured and sold over 3 million surgical implants in over 30 countries around the world with an impeccable record for safety, quality, and clinical success.
For more information, please visit http://www.Kinamed.com, or contact Kinamed at contact@kinamed.com or 1-805-384-2748.
Media Contact
Robert Bruce, VP Marketing, Kinamed, Inc., +1 805 - 402-5993, rbruce@kinamed.com
SOURCE Kinamed, Inc.