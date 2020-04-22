ENCINITAS, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindhumans, a sustainable marketplace and positivity movement, has successfully achieved Climate Neutral Certified status by measuring its 2019 greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions this year and beyond. Taking these direct actions against climate change qualifies Kindhumans to display the Climate Neutral Certified label in its branding and marketing for the next year before re-certifying.
"Taking action to participate in reducing human impact on climate change is crucial for all of us and critical for business success in today's world. Kindhumans believes the decision to join the movement is important because when businesses team up and lower their emissions, substantial progress is made towards a low-carbon future. It's one of our core values as a business." -Co-founder Justin Wilkenfeld.
The certification process involves first estimating all of the carbon emissions from making and delivering a company's products or services. Kindhumans calculated its 2019 carbon footprint to be 65 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Companies must then follow a set of standards for buying verified carbon credits to offset their entire footprint. Carbon credits direct investment into reducing and capturing carbon dioxide and can support a range of projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and direct destruction of climate-changing gases.
All Climate Neutral Certified companies also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions. This year, to further reduce emissions, Kindhumans has committed to a full reduction plan including: reducing energy usage, diverting its waste stream, and reducing indirect impact by aligning with only responsible products sourced from like-minded brands.
"Climate Neutral Certified companies show the world that immediate action on climate change is possible and essential," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. "We've certified our first group of companies this April and believe this is the beginning of a powerful movement among consumers and companies."
Kindhumans is on a mission to unite and grow the community of kind humans around the world. They strive to cultivate kindness, promote conscious consumption and always give back to kids, our planet, and humanitarian causes. Founded by a team of industry veterans from top entertainment, consumer product and lifestyle brands, Kindhumans is a trusted platform that includes enriching content, education, donations to nonprofit organizations, and a marketplace for sustainable, socially responsible products, so we can all make the world a kinder place through our day-to-day purchases. To learn more about Kindhumans and join the movement, visit kindhumans.com.
Climate Neutral is a non-profit organization working to enlist companies and consumers in the fight against climate change by helping measure, reduce, and offset their entire carbon footprint. Climate Neutral's label empowers environmentally conscious consumerism. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.
