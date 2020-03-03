SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results on March 16, 2020, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time that day.
Access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the U.S., or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 2367136.
The call will also be webcast live here, with a replay available at that link for 30 days.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats, and horses. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio. The company has two approved drugs, namely Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) and Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection).
For more information, or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.
Contact
Katja Buhrer
katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com
(917) 969-3438