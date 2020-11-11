SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17 and participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium on November 19.  

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17, 2020

Presentation time: 2:40–3:10p.m. ET

Webcast URL: Click here

A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Date: November 19, 2020

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com  

Contact
Katja Buhrer
katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com
(917) 969-3438


 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.