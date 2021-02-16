Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Logo

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Logo

 By Kindred Biosciences, Inc., BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit on February 25.   

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present via webcast at 10.50am ET and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences 

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

Contact

Katja Buhrer 

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com 

(917) 969-3438

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-animal-health-virtual-summit-301229317.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.