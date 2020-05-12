Kindred to represent brands including Canaca, Chowie Wowie, Marley Natural and The Batch
TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Partners Inc., a Toronto-based specialty cannabis brokerage serving the adult recreational use market, announced today that it has formed a new brokerage partnership with High Park Company, the adult-use subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY), supplying a broad portfolio of brands and products to the Canadian market. Under the new agreement, Kindred will act as High Park's exclusive sales agent for their total adult-use portfolio across all of Canada's provinces and territories, excluding Quebec. Kindred will leverage their deep industry insights, resources, best-in-class sales team and brand-building services to grow High Park's footprint across the country.
The collaboration will allow for Kindred to use its Canadian presence to market High Park's diverse portfolio that includes Canaca, Chowie Wowie, Marley Natural and The Batch, while offering industry intelligence and insights to better serve and supply provincial and private retail partners in the Canadian adult-use market.
"We're excited to serve as the exclusive brokerage partner for High Park and their innovative products across the Canadian adult-use market outside of Quebec," said David Prodanovic, VP, General Manager of Kindred Partners. "As the market continues to evolve and mature, Kindred has continued to strengthen our well-established business model to help our partners execute a superior route-to-market and retail sales strategy. We are looking forward to bringing their impressive portfolio of products to more Canadian retailers and consumers. We believe the addition of High Park's products to our already strong and dynamic cannabis portfolio further enhances our ability to meet diverse consumer demands."
Kindred Partners Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group, LLC and has deep roots and experience in effectively managing distribution agreements in highly regulated industries. Kindred operates separately from its sister company, alcohol beverage brokerage Breakthru Beverage Canada, while leveraging related knowledge and expertise in working with Canadian Provincial control boards, licensed distributors and retailers.
About Kindred Partners Inc.
Kindred Partners Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group representing cannabis products to the Canadian recreational market. This dedicated cannabis sales brokerage business operates independently from its sister company, Breakthru Beverage Canada, a leading Canadian beverage alcohol broker. For more information, please visit www.kindredcanada.ca.
About Breakthru Beverage Group
Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total alcohol beverage portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across its North American footprint, Breakthru employs more than 7,000 associates who align a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.