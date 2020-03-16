CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has recruited securities and corporate partner, Craig Garvey, to the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group in Chicago.
Garvey was most recently a Senior Director at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he led securities and corporate governance at the company. Prior to that, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis.
"Craig's private practice and in-house experience makes for a very strong combination of skills when it comes to overseeing complex matters across the equity and debt spheres," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI group. "Craig also has the ability to provide high-end public companies advice to our clients on their key SEC, M&A and corporate securities requirements."
Garvey has broad transactional experience. His capital markets practice focuses on complex securities matters, including initial public offerings, secondary offerings, high-yield debt offerings, and transactions involving special purpose acquisition companies. He has also worked on restructuring matters, including bankruptcies and debt exchange transactions. Garvey received his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and his J.D. from Syracuse University.
"Things are popping for King & Spalding in Chicago," added Zach Fardon, managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. "Craig is our sixth new partner in less than a year and a great addition to our strong transactional presence in the Midwest. Craig's broad experience means he will be able to tap into many of our transactional areas, including our public company, private equity and finance practices."
"I have been keeping a close eye on King & Spalding since the firm launched in Chicago in 2017 and have been impressed by the quality of its people and the growth and dynamism of the office," Garvey commented. "The firm also offers a great national and international network, which represents an ideal platform for my securities and wider corporate transactional practice."
