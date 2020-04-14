NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has added Eva Canaan, a life sciences and healthcare litigation partner, to its Trial and Global Disputes practice group in New York.
Canaan's practice covers pharmaceutical and medical device product liability litigation. She has a focus on developing expert witnesses in epidemiology and other scientific areas and challenging plaintiffs' experts' testimony in federal and state courts.
"Eva has been a friend and colleague to many of us in the defense of mutual pharmaceutical industry clients since 2008," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Her background in epidemiology plus her Daubert expertise makes her a valuable addition to our litigation bench."
Canaan received her B.A., summa cum laude, from New York University and her J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. She obtained her M.S. in epidemiology from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. Canaan was most recently a partner at Phillips Lytle in New York.
"King & Spalding is known as a leading law firm in the life sciences sector, and has been making noteworthy investments in the practice," Canaan said. "The firm's U.S. and international network makes it the ideal platform for my practice."
"It has been a priority of the firm to invest in high-quality talent in the New York office," said Edward Kehoe, Office Managing Partner in New York. "Eva's sophisticated legal and technical expertise, particularly in the field of epidemiology will be extraordinarily valuable to our clients in the life sciences and healthcare sectors."
Canaan is the latest in a string of partner recruits for King & Spalding's New York office in 2020. She follows fellow trial partners Shaila Diwan, Alvin Lee, Morton Dubin, John Ewald, Kristen Fournier and Kathy O'Connor, arbitration partners Lauren Friedman and Lucila Hemmingsen, plus Corporate, Finance and Investments partner Jeanie Cogill in joining the firm in New York.
