TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now Creative Group, celebrating its eighth anniversary this spring, has been acquired by Toronto agency King Street Media. The merger brings together two teams who have been collaborating for the past year, bridging the worlds of creative/branding and paid advertising/growth marketing.
The teams will now serve clients under one agency, King Street Media.
The company is also launching Now Impact Studio, a sub-brand under King Street Media serving impact-focused businesses and non-profit organizations. Now Impact Studio will be dedicated to helping organizations create and communicate their impact through authentic branding, quality content and inspiring storytelling. As part of the rollout, Now's Creative Group's website and social media presence will be rebranded to Now Impact Studio.
Daniel Francavilla, who founded Now Creative Group in 2013, is now a Partner at King Street Media serving as the lead Strategist.
"After 8 years of building Now, this is an exciting opportunity to join forces and expand our offerings to better serve businesses and organizations with additional subject matter expertise, while at the same time embracing a niche that's at the core of our values: Nonprofit organizations and businesses focused on making a positive impact."
April Hossain, who has served as Now Creative Group's Managing Director for the last 2 years after starting at the company in 2016, is now the Director of Creative Services and Partner at King Street Media.
"Our clients are already benefiting from closer collaboration and expanded in-house skill sets. The merger was a natural fit, and I am thrilled to bring our Creative, Design, Branding and Strategy expertise over to King Street Media. I look forward to providing value to our community that we have fostered through Now over the years."
Now Creative Group has earned a Business Excellence Award from the Brampton Board of Trade, a Social Good Design Award from RGD, and most recently contributed to a campaign for TELUS that received a silver Business Impact Award from the Canadian Marketing Association.
Both agencies are based in Toronto and have continued to operate fully remotely since the beginning of the pandemic.
King Street Media has officially become a member of the Upside Foundation of Canada, joining a community of Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators who have pledged equity to charity.
About King Street Media:
King Street Media is a Toronto-based marketing and creative agency focused on purpose-driven growth. The agency supports entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofits by providing dedicated services ranging from digital advertising and social media marketing to brand strategy and content creation. The company includes Now Impact Studio, committed to helping organizations create and communicate their impact through authentic branding, quality content and inspiring storytelling.
