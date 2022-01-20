CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsmen Software is pleased to announce the promotion of Denise Beachley from Head of Software Delivery to Partner and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Denise's new role will move her out of project execution & day-to-day operations to focus on working strategically with Kingsmen's clients at the executive level to guide software delivery consulting, planning, and transformations. She will also continue building out Kingsmen's Elite Analyst organization and evangelizing the "Kingsmen Way" into the technology community.
Denise has been with Kingsmen since 2016 and has been a friend, coach, and mentor to everyone at the company and the owner, driver, and chief evangelist of the Kingsmen Way program that has been behind every one of Kingsmen's software project successes. She has also built an elite Business Analyst team and an industry-best recruiting program to ensure Kingsmen is always providing the highest quality talent to their clients. "Denise's dedication, experience, and leadership has helped pave the way for a successful Kingsmen future," says Bill Clerici, Kingsmen Software's CEO.
The Leadership Team looks forward to working with Denise to take Kingsmen Software to the next level.
About Kingsmen Software
Kingsmen Software is a software services company that crafts high-quality software products and helps their clients do the same via their exclusive approach, The Kingsmen Way, which combines processes, tooling, automation, and frameworks to enable scalability, efficiency, and business agility. Kingsmen's software studio is located in the historic Camden Cotton Mill in Fourth Ward in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Visit http://www.kingsmensoftware.com.
