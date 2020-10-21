- Adaptive Clinical Trial Platform in Glioblastoma Multiforme - - Expected to serve as basis for VAL-083's new drug application (NDA) submission and registration - Expansion of clinical site involvement with 31 U.S. sites actively enrolling patients; international sites expected to come online in next 12 months - Anticipated enrollment of 150-200 subjects into the VAL-083 arm of GBM AGILE - Expected to accelerate time to pivotal trial completion and potential regulatory submission by up to 18 months