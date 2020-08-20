Kintara Therapeutics (Formerly DelMar Pharmaceuticals) Announces Completion of Merger with Adgero Biopharmaceuticals and Closing of $19.6 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market

- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Name Change to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. - Kintara Therapeutics to Trade on Nasdaq Capital Market under the Ticker Symbol "KTRA"