NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 and the authorization of a new share repurchase plan.
"The momentum we established late last year has continued through the third quarter with positive comparable sales in both the store and e-commerce channels exceeding our expectations, significant year-over-year margin improvement and permanent cost reductions driving earnings growth and cash generation," noted Woody Woodward, Chief Executive Officer. "While home furnishing is currently receiving the benefit of the reallocation of customer spending, there is much within this transformation of Kirkland's that is a direct result of our own actions and investments. We have elevated the merchandise assortment with improved quality and design while maintaining our value proposition, improved our customer experience both in store and online and adapted our financial and operating infrastructure to maximize profitability. We are pleased with the impact these changes have had on our performance and are even more encouraged by the fact that the benefits have become very evident at these early stages of our evolution."
Mr. Woodward added, "The increased demand driven by our e-commerce channel and the strong performance in both our harvest and Christmas season merchandise more than offset the 51 fewer stores in the base from a year ago. The late October re-launch of our loyalty program has already added hundreds of thousands of new members in a few weeks' time, and we are pleased with the response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Similar to others in our sector, we continued to experience a shift to online during the month of November with Black Friday shopping spread out over a longer period. We believe we have established a good start to the fourth quarter by growing profitability with year-over-year margin gains and a solid comparable sales improvement, particularly in e-commerce."
Strategic Priorities and Financial Goals
Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:
- Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as we continue the transformation of the Kirkland's brand into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;
- Improving omni-channel via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an in-store experience that is aligned with our omni-channel capabilities;
- Improving the customer experience with a re-launch of our loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and
- Utilizing our leaner infrastructure to be more nimble in our response to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.
Kirkland's annual financial goals for the next two to three years include:
- Improving comparable sales performance, driven by e-commerce growth, merchandising, brick-and-mortar store productivity and closure of underperforming stores. We expect e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of our total business, but also intend to focus on improving the contribution of our remaining store base, which is an integral part of our omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of our e-commerce sales.
- Stabilizing gross margin by continuing with our current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs. With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, we will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 40% to 50% over the next two to three years. With these product margin improvements, continued efficiencies in our supply chain and lower occupancy costs, our goal is to improve our annual gross profit margin to a low to mid-30% range over the next two to three years.
- Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth. We believe our ideal store count should be in the range of 300 to 350 stores. With nearly one-third of our store leases up for renewal within the next 12 months, we believe there will be additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business, we have a goal of reaching annual EBITDA as a percent of sales in the high-single-digit range and annual operating income in the mid-single-digit range within two to three years.
- Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives of the business and returning excess cash to our shareholders. Our goal is to continue to build cash throughout fiscal 2020 and end the year with no debt. Within our two to three-year timeframe, we also expect to generate increasing free cash flow.
The key strategic initiatives and financial goals are based on current information as of December 3, 2020, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and our own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial goals is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and goals, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.
Board Authorizes $20 Million Share Repurchase Plan
Kirkland's also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan providing for the purchase in the aggregate of $20 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. Repurchases of shares will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including stock price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The share repurchase plan does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Company may terminate the repurchase plan at any time.
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
13-Week Period Ended
October 31,
November 2,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
146,609
$
144,936
Cost of sales
93,738
104,800
Gross profit
52,871
40,136
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
21,343
29,115
Other operating expenses
16,682
20,208
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
1,613
1,602
Asset impairment
177
3,392
Total operating expenses
39,815
54,317
Operating income (loss)
13,056
(14,181)
Other expense, net
9
11
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,047
(14,192)
Income tax expense
691
8,114
Net income (loss)
$
12,356
$
(22,306)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.87
$
(1.61)
Diluted
$
0.82
$
(1.61)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,249
13,867
Diluted
15,075
13,867
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
39-Week Period Ended
October 31,
November 2,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
348,578
$
394,469
Cost of sales
249,751
291,541
Gross profit
98,827
102,928
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
60,157
83,333
Other operating expenses
44,843
54,998
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
4,683
5,177
Asset impairment
9,027
7,251
Total operating expenses
118,710
150,759
Operating loss
(19,883)
(47,831)
Other expense (income), net
212
(405)
Loss before income taxes
(20,095)
(47,426)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(15,650)
921
Net loss
$
(4,445)
$
(48,347)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.31)
$
(3.42)
Diluted
$
(0.31)
$
(3.42)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,121
14,116
Diluted
14,121
14,116
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
October 31,
February 1,
November 2,
2020
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,189
$
30,132
$
4,202
Inventories, net
83,874
94,674
140,222
Income taxes receivable
5,441
243
547
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,586
6,462
7,870
Total current assets
136,090
131,511
152,841
Property and equipment, net
68,140
82,863
96,096
Operating lease right-of-use assets
156,924
200,067
210,213
Deferred income taxes
—
1,525
944
Other assets
5,831
6,476
6,283
Total assets
$
366,985
$
422,442
$
466,377
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
53,339
$
59,513
$
68,395
Accrued expenses
27,037
28,773
23,527
Operating lease liabilities
46,015
53,154
53,210
Total current liabilities
126,391
141,440
145,132
Operating lease liabilities
159,030
195,736
206,789
Revolving line of credit
—
—
25,000
Other liabilities
8,147
8,311
8,883
Total liabilities
293,568
345,487
385,804
Net shareholders' equity
73,417
76,955
80,573
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
366,985
$
422,442
$
466,377
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
39-Week Period Ended
October 31,
November 2,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(4,445)
$
(48,347)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
17,810
21,156
Amortization of debt issue costs
70
41
Asset impairment
9,027
7,251
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle
—
(331)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
104
150
Stock-based compensation expense
912
1,995
Deferred income taxes
1,525
759
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Inventories, net
10,800
(55,788)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,124)
2,443
Accounts payable
(4,735)
27,845
Accounts payable to related party vendor
—
(8,166)
Accrued expenses
(1,704)
(3,547)
Income taxes receivable
(5,230)
(1,041)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(7,091)
(7,161)
Other assets and liabilities
570
300
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,489
(62,441)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
168
—
Capital expenditures
(7,580)
(12,759)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,412)
(12,759)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on revolving line of credit
40,000
25,000
Repayments on revolving line of credit
(40,000)
—
Refinancing costs
(15)
—
Cash used in net share settlement of restricted stock
(52)
(77)
Proceeds received from employees exercising stock options
12
—
Employee stock purchases
35
190
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
—
(3,657)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(20)
21,456
Cash and cash equivalents:
Net increase (decrease)
7,057
(53,744)
Beginning of the period
30,132
57,946
End of the period
$
37,189
$
4,202
Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:
Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment
$
414
$
1,818
Operating lease assets and liabilities recognized upon adoption of ASC 842
—
295,240
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our operational performance.
The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure for non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) for the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share for the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019:
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
13-Week Period Ended
39-Week Period Ended
October 31, 2020
November 2, 2019
October 31, 2020
November 2, 2019
Operating income (loss)
$
13,056
$
(14,181)
$
(19,883)
$
(47,831)
Depreciation and amortization
5,824
6,861
17,810
21,156
EBITDA
18,880
(7,320)
(2,073)
(26,675)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)
(752)
—
(695)
—
Asset impairment(2)
177
3,392
9,027
7,251
Stock-based compensation expense(3)
276
704
912
1,995
Severance charges(4)
10
141
890
928
Other costs included in operating expenses(5)
70
—
204
119
Total adjustments in operating expenses
533
4,237
11,033
10,293
Total non-GAAP adjustments
(219)
4,237
10,338
10,293
Adjusted EBITDA
18,661
(3,083)
8,265
(16,382)
Depreciation and amortization
5,824
6,861
17,810
21,156
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
12,837
$
(9,944)
$
(9,545)
$
(37,538)
Net income (loss)
$
12,356
$
(22,306)
$
(4,445)
$
(48,347)
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:
Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)
(577)
—
(533)
—
Asset impairment(2)
121
2,548
6,927
5,526
Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)
196
954
1,082
2,397
Severance charges(4)
6
100
683
707
Other costs included in operating expenses(5)
54
—
155
92
Total adjustments in operating expenses
377
3,602
8,847
8,722
Tax valuation allowance(6)
(2,431)
11,336
3,040
11,336
CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)
268
—
(14,328)
—
Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
(2,363)
14,938
(2,974)
20,058
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
9,993
$
(7,368)
$
(7,419)
$
(28,289)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.82
$
(1.61)
$
(0.31)
$
(3.42)
Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.66
$
(0.53)
$
(0.53)
$
(2.00)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
15,075
13,867
14,121
14,116
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding
15,075
13,867
14,121
14,116
(1)
Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including amounts paid to third-parties for rent reduction negotiations, lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings and gains on lease terminations.
(2)
Impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges.
(3)
Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans.
(4)
Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs.
(5)
Other costs include corporate lease negotiation fees associated with rent reduction in fiscal 2020 and write-offs of excess and obsolete supplies in fiscal 2019.
(6)
To remove the impact of the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.
(7)
The Company recorded an income tax expense (benefit) related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the CARES Act in fiscal 2020.
