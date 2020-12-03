Announces new share repurchase authorization of $20 million Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights: - Net sales increased 1.2% to $146.6 million, with 51 fewer stores; comparable sales increased 8.9%, including e-commerce growth of 49.9% - Gross profit margin of 36.1% compared with 27.7% in the prior year, an increase of 840 basis points, or $12.7 million - Operating expenses of 27.2% of net sales compared with 37.5% in the prior year; excluding impairments a reduction of 810 basis points, or $11.3 million - Earnings per diluted share of $0.82 compared with loss per diluted share of $1.61 in the prior year - Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.66 compared with an adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.53 in the prior year, an improvement of $1.19 - EBITDA of $18.9 million compared with negative EBITDA of $7.3 million in the prior year; adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million, or 12.7% of net sales, compared with negative adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in the prior year, an improvement of $21.7 million - Operating income of $13.1 million compared with an operating loss of $14.2 million in the prior year; adjusted operating income of $12.8 million, or 8.8% of net sales, compared with adjusted operating loss of $9.9 million in the prior year, an improvement of $22.8 million - Cash balance of $37.2 million with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of $106.9 million - Store count at quarter end was 381 stores, with 6 additional stores closed in the quarter - The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase plan of $20 million