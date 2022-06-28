KirkpatrickPrice promotes Stephanie Rodrigue to Chief Operating Officer and Maggie Austin to Vice President of Operations
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity firm KirkpatrickPrice announced the promotion of Stephanie Rodrigue to Chief Operating Officer and Maggie Austin to Vice President of Operations. These changes to KirkpatrickPrice's operational leadership empower the team to ensure quality and assurance in all things.
As COO, Rodrigue is responsible for ensuring all aspects of daily operations run smoothly. Rodrigue oversees daily administrative and operational functions, rreporting directly to the President & Founder, Joseph Kirkpatrick. Rodrigue joined KirkpatrickPrice in 2016 working in Sales before leading the Client Success Team as Vice President. Rodrigue has been an instrumental member of the executive leadership team by building a successful Client Success function and leading strategic initiatives across all areas of the company. Rodrigue demonstrates a vast knowledge of the KirkpatrickPrice mission, inspiring our clients to achieve greater levels of security and compliance assurance.
When asked about her new role, Rodrigue said, "I am proud to be a part of a team that is dedicated to helping our clients teach their security and compliance goals. I look forward to the continued service of our team members and clients as they work together to defend against cyber security threats."
As the VP of Operations, Austin ensures quality in all operational practices, leading the Professional Writing, Quality Assurance, and Training departments. Austin joined KirkpatrickPrice in 2011 as a Professional Writer and within a year became the leader of that team as the Director of Professional Writing. Austin is known as an indispensable resource for every team at KirkpatrickPrice and is a trusted, strategic member of the leadership team.
"It has been an honor to grow alongside this amazing company for the past 11 years, and I look forward to the impact KirkpatrickPrice will continue to have in our industry," Austin said.
Both the firm and its leader, Joseph Kirkpatrick, are thrilled to announce these promotions and to see the growth within its team.
"Stephanie and Maggie are the very best KirkpatrickPrice has to offer. Their experience and vision are based on a sincere desire to serve our clients and improve security and compliance for businesses worldwide. Their leadership allows us to scale and support our team members more effectively," Kirkpatrick said.
About KirkpatrickPrice:
KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cyber security and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 10,000 reports to over 1,200 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. Using its Online Audit Manager, the world's first compliance platform, KirkpatrickPrice partners its clients with an expert to guide them through the entire audit process, from audit readiness to final report. For more information, visit http://www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
