COO promoted to CEO as interactive video company scales to meet worldwide demand for immersive digital experiences
NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kiswe, the interactive video company, is pleased to announce that Glenn Booth has been selected as the company's next chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 19, 2022. Booth succeeds Mike Schabel who continues as President.
Kiswe has seen tremendous growth notably over the last few years as demand for music and sports live-streaming and virtual production skyrocketed. Noted for its global scale, reliability, award-winning experiences, and premium clients, that growth is poised to continue with strong global demand for Kiswe's premium virtual experiences that connect and engage audiences anywhere.
Booth previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Kiswe for the past five years. Prior to that, he was the EVP & General Manager of 5G Business at Nokia, EVP & General Manager of LTE Business at Alcatel-Lucent, and VP & Head of Wireless Strategy at Alcatel-Lucent. Booth's efforts at Kiswe led to company milestones such as international KPop sensation BTS using the Kiswe platform to bring their virtual performances to Guinness World Record breaking crowds. Earlier this year, he was recognized as a Billboard International Power Player.
"I'm honored by the trust my colleagues have in me to build on the legacy of excellence that has started with our founding team and will continue for many years to come as we work together as partners and friends to create the future of entertainment," Booth said.
Kiswe has helped reshape the live events industry over the past few years, delivering hundreds of interactive, live streamed events to every United Nations recognized country in the world. Kiswe connected millions of fans to each other - and to their favorite artists, athletes or sports teams - with innovative cheering, chat, and interactive video tools that enabled one billion Fan Engagements.
Schabel added, "I've had many years to witness firsthand Glenn's energy, leadership skills and business acumen. He has a gift for making big businesses bigger with dominant market leadership. I absolutely believe he is the right person to take our company into its next phase of growth and innovation. We are completely aligned in ensuring that this will be a seamless transition for our amazing team and clients."
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that transforms live streamed events into immersive and socially connected experiences. Kiswe's two-way video technology enables audiences to both consume and contribute to live digital content. With its award winning cloud video technology, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the top sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, fan engagement, and audience data solutions. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul and Hasselt. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
