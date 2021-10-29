NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kiswe, the interactive video company, today announced Sony Innovation Fund by IGV has invested in the company as it scales to meet global demand for its cloud-based interactive video solutions for content creators and rights holders. Sony Innovation Fund by IGV joins notable investors such as Revolution's Rise of the Rest, Hybe Corporation, owner and manager of the popular K-Pop boy band BTS, Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). This latest investment increases Kiswe's total raised funds to $46 million since its inception in 2013. The funds will further expand the deployment of Kiswe's Cloud Video Engine into content rights holders around the world who aim to deliver interactive video experiences for their consumers and build their own audience data for marketing and learning.
At-home consumers have made permanent changes to online behavior, from consuming video content to shopping. The investment is a strong endorsement of Kiswe as the global leader of interactive video solutions that not only deliver extraordinarily high quality video, at record-breaking scale to consumers across the world, but also authentically recognize and engage these at-home consumers by bringing their cheering and video to the stage and to the broadcast. In total, Kiswe helps rights holders monetize their content directly with consumers, helps consumers feel like a true part of the event, and creates untold opportunities for advertising and data insights.
"When you combine sports, live music and e-commerce, our addressable market represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity which we are uniquely positioned to address with our cloud-based production, live-streaming, fan engagement, and video commerce products," said Kiswe CEO Mike Schabel. "We are thrilled that Sony Innovation Fund by IGV recognizes and backs our vision."
"Kiswe's impressive video production and service offering is used by some of the largest rights holders and associations on some of the largest global stages and events in sports and entertainment. Their proprietary technology solutions and knowledge puts them in a strong position to shape and lead a new era of video capturing the performance of renowned stars as well as aspiring ones," said Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager for Sony Innovation Fund (SIF) and CEO and Chief Investment Officer for Innovation Growth Ventures (IGV).
The Kiswe Cloud Video Engine is the only end-to-end SaaS solution for Video 2.0, where live video intentionally includes the live audience. Kiswe's turnkey solutions are sold to content rights holders and creators to help them cost-effectively create and deliver content and engage audiences around the world and at scale.
About Sony Innovation Fund by IGV
Innovation Growth Ventures (IGV) is a venture capital firm formed in 2019 by Sony Corporation, Daiwa Capital Holdings Co., Ltd. and external limited partners. Managed by the Sony Innovation Fund (SIF), IGV invests in mid to late-stage startup companies across Japan, the U.S., Europe, Israel and India.
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that links content owners directly with their global audiences. With its world-class Cloud Video Engine, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the largest sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, and direct audience data solutions. Kiswe is leading the video 2.0 revolution with its interactive video technology, where audiences both consume and contribute to live digital content. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
Media Contact
Cassady Nordeen, Purpose Worldwide, 1 7186440273, cassady@purposenorthamerica.com
SOURCE Kiswe