NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy, leading New York and Ohio energy supplier providing environmentally conscious products, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Cinch Home Services in order to offer new customers HVAC protection for their homes. The service will be incorporated as part of Kiwi Energy's Kiwi Guard product. They will soon offer a full suite of additional services for the home through the Cinch partnership.
The premier offering available through the Cinch partnership will provide new customers with peace of mind in knowing that their heating and cooling systems are covered throughout the duration of their agreement with Kiwi Energy. This not only ensures comfortability but also promotes energy efficiencies for the home. These are very important factors at this time, with most people spending more time than usual in their place of residence. Additional plan benefits include simple account access, a 180-day workmanship guarantee, appliance discounts, lockout protection and emergency lodging reimbursement.
When major home systems break down, it can be difficult to come up with the money to get them fixed — or to find a trustworthy service professional to get the job done.
"We know that our customers' homes are important to them," says Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy. "That's why we teamed up with Cinch in order to ensure that their needs are met quickly when problems arise. We are excited to add to the range of innovative and reliable home services we are able to offer our customers. Our partnership with Cinch will add further value to our customers above and beyond energy service."
Kiwi Energy is constantly looking for ways to increase value and enhance the customer experience. Cinch Home Guard provides a new level of protection to the company's customers, and by ensuring their budgets are protected from the high cost of repairing or replacing the vital systems they rely on each day, customers have one less thing to worry about.
About Kiwi Energy
Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency, and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us/ to learn more.
About Cinch Home Services
Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
