PARIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a growing ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction and raise capital, signed an MoU with Beyond Form, a leading venture studio for startups in the fashion tech industry.
As part of this partnership, KiwiTech will help Beyond Form accelerate the growth of emerging fashion tech startups by supporting them on their digital transformation journey. KiwiTech will also support Beyond Form and its vision by introducing startups for the different accelerator programs being administered by Beyond Form.
"We are delighted to join hands with Beyond Form. The passion that we share for disruptive solutions will greatly benefit fashion tech startups to scale significantly and to access a wider range of opportunities." said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech. "The KiwiTech team looks forward to sharing our extensive tech and entrepreneurial expertise with Beyond Form's startups to help the fashion tech industry reach new horizons."
"Collaboration is key for the fashion tech category to become stronger and I'm looking forward to partnering with KiwiTech. It will further strengthen our burgeoning ecosystem and allow our startup support system to grow." said Peter Jeun Ho Tsang, Founding Partner & CEO of Beyond Form.
About Beyond Form
Beyond Form is a venture studio building impact-driven fashion technologies. Beyond Form's methodology combines three important components together to create great fashion tech start-ups: Fashion Domain Expertise, Technology Prowess, Entrepreneurial Mindset. Beyond Form specializes in fashion tech with companies such as Gloo, LVMH, Kering and more in their ecosystem. They are also equipped with new technologies such as 3D digital body scanners, 3D printers, and their partner TG3D's DC Suite 3D digital design software. For further information, visit: https://www.beyondform.io/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ transatlantic investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit: https://kiwitech.com/
