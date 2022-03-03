NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a frontrunner in providing a support ecosystem to early and growth-stage startups across the globe, entered into a strategic partnership with a US-based startup Rebel Meta Group, well-known for its NFT collections in production and athlete agreements. The partnership will see KiwiTech and Rebel Meta Group working together to develop innovative technological solutions in the NFT/Metaverse space.
"We are excited about this new partnership with Rebel Meta Group," said KiwiTech CEO & Founder Rahul Gupta. "We have a lot of experience in building and scaling innovative enterprises in the technology field, and we're excited to work with Rebel Meta Group on their next-gen NFT/Metaverse product and assist other entrepreneurs grow similar businesses offering cutting-edge solutions."
"We're excited about the prospect of collaborating with Rebel Meta Group on a long-term basis, as we feel strongly that our combined resources will be beneficial to their ecosystem of startups," he added.
Joe Diaz, Principle of Rebel Meta Group shared the similar notion and said, "Rebel Meta Group, strategically positioned to grow an ecosystem of models that can scale independently and cohesively, is gearing up to change the landscape of the NFT world and the Metaverse! We've already announced a long term partnership with ShuffleDAO (known for being the launchpad for several successful NFT collections), solidifying our impact in the DeFi world in the coming weeks. As Rebel begins their partnership with KiwiTech, we are excited to keep the momentum going and to introduce several new and unique aspects to an already wild space."
About Rebel Meta Group
Rebel Meta Group is an ecosystem of models integrating several existing and new markets through NFTs, physical memorabilia, metaverse presence, marketplaces and more.
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 3,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 500+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns.
