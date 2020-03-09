HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard B. Yates as a new Board Director. Mr. Yates is a seasoned business lawyer with over two decades of hands-on experience at both public and private companies. He has been a key member of senior management teams leveraging SEC and SRO regulatory experience to advance the corporate mission. He is skilled at directly executing legal, regulatory and compliance elements within a firm's strategic plan in an informed and business-friendly manner.
Chairperson and CEO, Dr. Kenneth Tomaszewski, remarked, "Richard adds a new dimension and expertise to our dynamic Board. His technical and business background is equaled by his uniquely creative and strategic thought process, ideally complementing our goals now that we are a 100% ESOP company.
Currently, Mr. Yates is the founder of The Yates Law Firm, and a Director at VerdeMed Holdings, Inc., Pandion Optimization Alliance, and PharmaAdva, LLC. Prior to that, he held positions at Kessler, Topaz, Meltzer & Check, Manning & Napier, Inc., Lehman Brothers, Inc., and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.
He is currently on the board of several not-for-profit organizations including the Wilmot Cancer Institute, Hunt Hollow Development Corp., Episcopal Senior Living Communities, and Allendale Columbia School.
Mr. Yates received his J.D., cum laude from Brooklyn Law School and a B.A. in Political Science and History from the University of Rochester.
About KJT Group: KJT Group (http://www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group is a 100% employee-owned company with nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).
