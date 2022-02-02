NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Near zero visibility possible at times. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will generally overspread the advisory area from southeast to northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&