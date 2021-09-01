FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knight Sky, LLC a managed satellite network service provider and software developer based in Frederick, Maryland is pleased to announce that they have been awarded Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Enterprise Management and & Control 2.0 (EM&C 2.0) contract, a software development effort for US Space Force, Space Systems Command (SSC).
The contract was awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium (SPeC) which is an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) used by US Space Force. The EM&C 2.0 effort is the third phase of a prototype development initiative that started with the USAF Pilot 2 Program which defined and validated the Terminal Manager and the Flexible Terminal Interface (FTI) for all DoD satcom terminals. This was followed by EM&C 1.0 program which defined the satcom enterprise architecture. Knight Sky's interface between the EM&C Orchestrator and the Terminal Manager was used as the basis for the USSF's Flexible Terminal Interface standard.
Under the EM&C 2.0 effort, Knight Sky has been tasked to develop and deliver the Terminal Registry Service. The purpose of the Terminal Registry Service (TRS) is to provide an authoritative source of truth for DoD SATCOM terminals that are accessible by existing and future SATCOM planners, DoD logistics support, budget planning, and data analysis.
Knight Sky's implementation will continue endeavors from the EM&C program which will support EM&C components for planning, orchestration, and situational awareness in an operational environment with functional user interfaces for various stakeholders and user roles. All features will be developed and delivered as scalable microservices within a stackable, secure, cloud-built architecture. This award builds upon and continues work from Knight Sky's two previous awards.
The TRS will be hosted on a designated Platform-as-a-Service with other prototypes to deliver the first phase of SATCOM EM&C operational capability. The shared platforms enable cyber security and automated testing in conjunction with development of the essential parts of the software development process. Doing both processes simultaneously enables delivery of operational capabilities to occur rapidly.
"The terminal Registry is the first operational capability for SATCOM EM&C centered around an integrated SATCOM Common Operating Picture with alerts, health and status, and operational readiness of terminal, space and terrestrial ground components delivering SATCOM when and where it is needed worldwide," said Lieutenant Colonel Gary Thompson, Chief of SATCOM Capability Integration at Space Systems Command.
"Knight Sky is honored to be able to continue to support the USSF in delivering highly flexible and resilient SATCOM services to the U.S. Military to ensure our forces continue to enjoy information dominance on the battlefield," said David Meadows, VP of SATCOM programs at Knight Sky, LLC.
Media Contact
David Meadows, Knight Sky, LLC, +1 2402521950, sales@knight-sky.com
SOURCE Knight Sky, LLC