TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has promoted Dan Duckworth to VP of global diversity & engagement, a new position created to advance KnowBe4's global diversity strategy, career development initiatives and world-class culture.
Duckworth has been with KnowBe4 for three years where he started as employee relations manager and has quickly advanced to VP of global diversity & engagement. He has 20 years of honorable military service and is a United States military veteran. Prior to assuming this role, he held a variety of leadership positions including, military victim advocate for survivors of sexual assault, senior human resources manager, instructor supervisor, curriculum development manager, employee relations manager, and director of people and culture. Duckworth has been recognized at every stage of his career for his ability to exceed business expectations, deliver innovative solutions to complex and evolving business challenges, lead change, develop people for optimal results and drive diversity and inclusion outcomes at scale.
"Given this opportunity, I am excited to bring to bear my two decades of experience as a military professional where I too learned to value people from all walks of life and backgrounds," said Duckworth. "I plan to use these experiences to enhance our efforts in attracting talent through our various diversity initiatives. I am also excited to build on our progressive career development initiatives and drive bold new developmental opportunities for employees through engaging programs that foster advancement in unconventional ways such as our accountability groups where employees leverage their collective power to achieve personal or professional goals."
"At KnowBe4, we truly value our employees," said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "We believe that people are at the heart of our success and that is why it is such a pleasure to promote deserving individuals like Dan into leadership positions. I have no doubt that he will continue to exceed expectations and have a positive impact on KnowBe4's global diversity efforts and ultimately, our corporate culture."
