BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Koa Health, a digital mental healthcare provider offering personalized mental health solutions backed by science, today announced that Jennifer Gendron has joined the company as its U.S. Chief Commercial Officer. Gendron will oversee all commercial efforts in the United States, including sales, marketing, client success and partnerships.
"Nearly 24 million Americans reported needing mental health assistance in the form of counseling or therapy, but didn't get it," said Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and Founder of Koa Health. "Our mission at Koa Health is to increase access for everyone to mental health care through digital solutions. We're grateful to have Jennifer's strategic experience in the health and wellness industry to help work toward this important goal during this crucial time."
Gendron brings more than a decade of experience in global health and wellbeing SaaS solutions for employers and health plans. She most recently served as Head of Development, Innovations for the EX® Program, a digital tobacco cessation solution, and has held leadership positions with Virgin Pulse, MeYou Health, and E4 Health. Gendron's expertise in high-growth technology is complemented by 10 years of experience as a provider in clinical behavioral health and in behavioral health academia.
"The major public health and socioeconomic crises in the last 18 months have been traumatic for millions, and the long term effects on both mental and physical health remain to be seen. Never has it been more important for people to have access to mental healthcare, yet nearly half of U.S. and U.K. employees have reported that mental health isn't a priority at their organization," Gendron said. "I'm inspired by Koa Health's mission, and look forward to expanding our reach in the United States and ultimately helping more people get the care they need."
Koa Health launched in the U.S. in November 2020 after spinning out of Alpha, the moonshot factory of telecommunications company Telefónica. In February 2021, the company closed a $36 million (€30 million) Series A funding round. Koa Health also collaborates with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutica NV to research use of digital cognitive behavioral therapy in conjunction with a pharmacological treatment in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
The company's product suite includes Koa Foundations, a mental wellbeing app that helps organizations better support employees with a library of evidence-based activities. Koa Foundations is available to more than three million people globally.
For more information on Koa Health, please visit http://www.koahealth.com
Koa Health is the leading global provider offering evidence-based, personalized, integrated solutions and services that deliver mental health for everyone. Available to more than 3 million users worldwide, Koa Health addresses a vast spectrum of mental health needs – from improving wellbeing to supporting treatment for the most prolific disorders. Backed by investors such as Telefónica, a consortium advised by Ancora Finance Group, and Wellington Partners Life Sciences, Koa Health leverages deep clinical expertise, research and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users' unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes. Koa Health partners with employers, health plans, health systems and providers around the world with its headquarters in the Netherlands and operations in Boston, London and Barcelona.
