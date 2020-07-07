PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that new data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of KSI-301, its novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.
The presentation is expected to be made available online to ASRS members and meeting attendees via the ASRS Mobile Meeting App on the afternoon of July 10, 2020. A livestreamed discussion/Q&A panel will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, for ASRS Virtual Annual Meeting attendees.
On July 10, 2020, at the time the presentation is released on the ASRS Mobile Meeting App, Kodiak plans to post the slide presentation on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/.
On July 27, 2020, following the livestreamed discussion, Kodiak plans to hold an R&D webinar to discuss the new Phase 1b data and its applicability to Kodiak's ongoing and planned registrational studies for KSI-301.
"We now have over 150 patient-years of experience with KSI-301 across our clinical program, and the Phase 1b data to be presented at ASRS include results from nearly 550 injections in 121 patients with wet AMD, diabetic macular edema, or retinal vein occlusion, many of whom have been followed for a year or longer," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We have previously announced excellent safety, strong efficacy and remarkable durability with KSI-301 in these treatment-naïve patient cohorts. Over the last six months, the data have continued to mature nicely, and we continue to be highly encouraged by KSI-301's Generation 2.0 anti-VEGF therapeutic profile and the probability of success in our ongoing and forthcoming pivotal studies, which cover all the major indications for anti-VEGF therapy. We look forward to the ASRS presentation and to engaging with the community after the data are released."
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Oral Presentation: One-Year and Beyond: Results of Phase 1b Study of KSI-301, an Anti-VEGF Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate with Extended Durability, in wAMD, DME, and RVO
Presenter: Mark Barakat, M.D. -- Retinal Consultants of Arizona, Retinal Research Institute, Phoenix, AZ
Expected Presentation Availability via ASRS Mobile Meeting App: Friday, July 10, 2020 – 4:00 PM Eastern Time.
Virtual Meeting Session: Wet AMD Symposium 3
Virtual Meeting Livestreamed Panel Discussion Date and Time: Sunday, July 26, 2020 – 11:10 AM Eastern Time (open to registered meeting attendees only)
Kodiak plans to issue a press release remarking on the data and to post the slide presentation on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the time the ASRS presentation is released on the ASRS Mobile Meeting App.
Registration details for Kodiak's R&D Webinar planned for July 27, 2020 will be provided closer to the event.
About Kodiak Sciences Inc.
Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in elderly patients, and diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness in working-age patients. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.
