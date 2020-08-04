STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares today announced that Komainu, a digital asset custody business for institutional investors, will serve as the custodian of all digital assets held by CoinShares Capital Markets including those used to physically back the XBT Provider family of exchange traded products (ETPs).
The ETPs, offered under the XBT Provider brand, have approximately $722.5 mn of assets under management as of 23rd of July 2020, and are available for trading throughout Europe on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Nordic Growth Market, and Boerse Stuttgart. As an asset manager in a nascent asset class, CoinShares aims to use Komainu's innovative, proprietary technology to provide investors with security, trust, and transparency.
Komainu is a joint venture between investment bank Nomura, digital asset security firm Ledger and CoinShares International. Regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, Komainu is the first hybrid institutional-grade custody platform that seamlessly integrates with legacy financial technology while providing decentralized and secure digital asset custody solutions to clients.
Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares commented on the news, "The digital asset ecosystem is always evolving rapidly, and safe custody of assets is of the utmost importance for our investors and a pre requisite for us. We periodically review our third party relationships, as it is our duty to ensure our products are backed by the best infrastructure and expertise available. We are excited to work with Komainu, and as the XBT Provider platform marks its 5th year of operation, we believe their unique offering and deep understanding of digital asset markets will best serve our investors' interests going forward."
Kenton Farmer, Head of Operations at Komainu, commented: "We are happy to welcome CoinShares Capital Markets as a client, and to support them in their mission to grow XBT Provider, Europe's largest exchange-traded digital asset platform. By providing a fully flexible custodial service, Komainu not only focusses on providing safe keeping for their digital assets, it can provide them ready access, allowing CoinShares Capital Markets to focus on their day to day business. This is achieved thanks to our bespoke customer-oriented solution, combining best of breed security, underpinned by a strong policy and procedural framework. We look forward to accompanying CoinShares Capital Markets whilst they continue with their successful journey."
About the CoinShares Group
At CoinShares, our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for our clients. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system, and that investors should be able to participate in this transformation. We achieve this mission by providing institutional-grade investments products and services for digital asset investors. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing and manages hundreds of millions in assets on behalf of a global investor base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.
For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com
About Komainu
Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is solving the problem of decentralized and secure digital asset custody by providing a single application-based solution to institutions allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Komainu merges best in class financial services with the highest security standards for the next generation of institutional custody. For more information, please visit https://www.komainu.com/.
Media Contact
Megan Carey
+1 646 859 5953 (New York)
press@coinshares.com