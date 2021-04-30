NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some additional power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. &&