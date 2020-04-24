PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc., a Pittsburgh-based integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced that its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) will be held in a live, virtual-only format. Koppers will not hold an in-person Annual Meeting. This change is part of addressing the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and to support the company's key priorities of keeping employees, shareholders and other stakeholders safe while effectively operating the business as well as preventing the spread of COVID-19.
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of March 16, 2020 can participate in the Annual Meeting using a voter control number that each record shareholder will receive prior to the Annual Meeting and will be able to listen (or read via closed captioning), vote, and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity. A complete copy of Koppers proxy statement, annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Notice of Change of Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are also available at www.proxydocs.com/KOP.
The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used for voting in connection with the Annual Meeting.
Whether or not shareholders attend the Annual Meeting, Koppers urges shareholders to complete, date, sign and return the proxy card promptly in advance of the Annual Meeting.
About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.
For Information:
Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer
412 227 2231