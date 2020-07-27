Q2 2020 Consolidated Sales of $437 Million vs. $444 Million in Prior Year Performance Chemicals Record Quarter Sales of $137 Million in Q2 2020 vs. $121 Million in Prior Year Q2 2020 Diluted EPS of $1.39, Second-Quarter Record, vs. Prior Year of $0.70 Adjusted Q2 2020 EPS of $1.27, Second-Quarter Record, vs. Prior Year of $1.14 Reduced Total Debt by $46 Million and Net Debt by $25 Million During Quarter