WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axinn is pleased to announce that Koren Wong-Ervin is joining the firm's Antitrust Group as partner in Washington, D.C. on March 30, bringing more than 16 years of experience in high-stakes litigations and domestic and foreign investigations involving antitrust issues. Her experience includes serving at the Federal Trade Commission, working as an expert consultant for technology companies, and senior positions in-house.
"Koren's significant experience with domestic and international antitrust issues, and her extensive work at the intersection of antitrust and intellectual property law, will make her an asset to the firm and our clients," said John Harkrider, Co-Chair of the Antitrust Group and a founding partner of the firm. "We continue to strengthen our antitrust capabilities with new team members like Koren, maintaining our commitment to expanding our antitrust practice with some of the most talented antitrust minds in the legal world."
Wong-Ervin joins from Qualcomm Incorporated, where she worked in-house as the Director of Antitrust Policy and Litigation. Drawing on her background in government and private practice, she guided and executed litigation and investigation strategies on behalf of the company. Wong-Ervin worked on many of Qualcomm's most notable recent cases, including defending the company against a $1 billion antitrust suit brought by Apple; litigating the largest antitrust consumer class action in U.S. history, alleging claims similar to those brought by the Federal Trade Commission in its case against the company; defending against Broadcom's hostile takeover attempt; and representing the company in the European Commission's loyalty-discounts investigation. She also frequently engaged with domestic and international officials on matters involving enforcement and policy.
Wong-Ervin also served at the Federal Trade Commission as an Attorney Advisor to FTC Commissioner Joshua Wright and as Counsel for Intellectual Property and International Antitrust. In her roles at the FTC, Wong-Ervin worked on a number of merger and conduct matters, as well as on case and policy cooperation with foreign competition agencies. She also worked with the National Security Council, Departments of Commerce and State, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to advocate for sound antitrust enforcement abroad. After leaving the FTC, Wong-Ervin served as the Director of the Global Antitrust Institute at George Mason University School of Law.
"My varied experiences dealing with antitrust enforcement and policy have helped me to develop a unique perspective on the global antitrust landscape," Wong-Ervin explained. "Joining the talented and passionate team of attorneys and other professionals at Axinn will allow me to use my experiences in government, private practice, and in-house to help clients navigate complex investigations and litigations."
Antitrust Group Co-Chair Michael Keeley added, "Koren brings a dynamic set of skills to the firm, and she will be an exceptional addition to our growing team. Her experience on landmark antitrust cases, both at the FTC and in-house, will be a tremendous resource for our clients."
Wong-Ervin is the fifth woman to become a partner in Axinn's Antitrust Group in just over two years, joining lateral partners Lisl Dunlop, Leslie Overton, and Tiffany Rider, and Jeny Maier, who was promoted to partner in January 2018.
