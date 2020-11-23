LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
FY'21 Second Quarter Performance
- Korn Ferry reports fee revenue of $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis) from Q2 FY'20. On a quarter sequential basis, Q2 FY'21 fee revenue increased 27% from Q1 FY'21.
- Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21.
- Operating income was $48.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%.
- Q2 FY'21 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and $0.54, respectively.
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $435.4 million. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter excludes an aggregate of $1.7 million, net of tax or $0.03 per share, of restructuring charges, net, due to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19").
"During the recently completed second quarter, I'm pleased that Korn Ferry's revenue was up 27% sequentially to $435 million. We had a sharp improvement in earnings and profitability with net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $28 million with an operating margin of 11.1% and $66 million of adjusted EBITDA and a 15.2% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "I'm not only encouraged by the financial results, but extremely proud of all that has been accomplished by our Korn Ferry colleagues to help our business rebound so dramatically. The actions, strategy, solutions and messages we've taken to the marketplace have resonated. Our clients have responded, and our colleagues have been resilient through a year that none of us have experienced in our lifetimes.
"As we look to the calendar year ahead, almost every company on the planet is and will have to re-imagine their business. So forget the new normal, this is normal," Burnison added. "Companies are rethinking their organizational structure, roles and responsibilities. How they compensate, engage and develop their workforce, along with the type of agile talent they hire and how they hire talent in a virtual world. That's real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry."
Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Fee revenue
$
435.4
$
492.4
$
779.5
$
976.9
Total revenue
$
437.8
$
504.2
$
784.7
$
1,000.4
Operating income
$
48.2
$
61.9
$
4.4
$
122.2
Operating margin
11.1%
12.6%
0.6%
12.5%
Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry
$
27.8
$
42.8
$
(3.1)
$
85.8
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.51
$
0.78
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.51
$
0.77
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
EBITDA Results (b):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
EBITDA
$
63.7
$
75.7
$
46.1
$
150.7
EBITDA margin
14.6%
15.4%
5.9%
15.4%
Adjusted Results (c):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$
66.2
$
78.3
$
76.8
$
153.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)
15.2%
15.9%
9.8%
15.7%
Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
29.5
$
44.8
$
19.3
$
87.7
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.81
$
0.35
$
1.58
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.81
$
0.35
$
1.57
_________________
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).
(c)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Integration/acquisition costs
$
—
$
2.6
$
0.7
$
2.6
Restructuring charges, net
$
2.4
$
—
$
29.9
$
—
Fee revenue was $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (down 12% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q2 FY'20. The decrease in fee revenue across Executive Search, Consulting, and RPO and Professional Search, was primarily due to a decline in demand for our products and services due to the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world. This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by an increase in Digital fee revenue when compared to Q2 FY'20, which was primarily due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution (the "acquired companies") in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Actions taken by various government and other authoritative bodies in response to the COVID-19 caused a contraction in economic activity which translated into the decrease in fee revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by savings associated with actions taken to align our cost structure with the lower level of business demand, and resulted in a net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21 as compared to net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $42.8 million in Q2 FY'20.
Operating margin was 11.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 12.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to the decline in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 associated with the impact of COVID-19.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.
Results by Segment
Selected Consulting Data(a)
(dollars in millions) (b)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Fee revenue
$
126.7
$
144.0
$
226.0
$
281.6
Total revenue
$
127.1
$
148.2
$
226.6
$
289.5
Operating income
$
14.6
$
9.8
$
3.7
$
21.6
Operating margin
11.5%
6.8%
1.6%
7.7%
Ending number of consultants and execution staff (c)
1,491
1,886
1,491
1,886
Hours worked in thousands (d)
399
463
766
915
Average billed rate (e)
$
318
$
311
$
295
$
308
EBITDA Results (f):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
EBITDA
$
19.0
$
14.6
$
12.9
$
31.3
EBITDA margin
15.0%
10.1%
5.7%
11.1%
Adjusted Results (g):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Adjusted EBITDA (f)
$
20.2
$
14.6
$
26.8
$
31.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (f)
15.9%
10.1%
11.8%
11.1%
_____________________
(a)
In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Consulting segment represents the consulting business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.
(b)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(c)
Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services.
(d)
The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period.
(e)
The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and executive staff.
(f)
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).
(g)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Restructuring charges, net
$
1.1
$
—
$
13.9
$
—
Fee revenue was $126.7 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $144.0 million in Q2 FY'20, a decrease of $17.3 million or 12% (down 13% on a constant currency basis). This change was due to the decline in demand for our products and services due to the contraction in economic activity as a result of COVID-19.
Operating income was $14.6 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.5% compared to operating income of $9.8 million and an operating margin of 6.8% in the year-ago quarter. This change resulted from a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and decreases in both general and administrative expenses and cost of services expense, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place, partially offset by the decline in fee revenue outlined above and an increase in restructuring charges, net incurred in Q2 FY'21.
Adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to $14.6 million and 10.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income outlined above except for restructuring charges.
Selected Digital Data(a)
(dollars in millions) (b)
Digital is an integrated platform that gives clients direct access to people and organizational data, insights, analytics, and digital assets that when used together, give clients a common language for all talent matters.
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Fee revenue
$
75.0
$
65.7
$
131.0
$
123.7
Total revenue
$
75.0
$
65.7
$
131.1
$
123.7
Operating income
$
15.8
$
18.6
$
13.2
$
32.6
Operating margin
21.1%
28.2%
10.1%
26.3%
Ending number of consultants
299
348
299
348
Subscription & License fee revenue
$
22.7
$
15.9
$
43.8
$
31.3
EBITDA Results (c):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
EBITDA
$
23.0
$
22.4
$
27.5
$
40.2
EBITDA margin
30.7%
34.1%
21.0%
32.5%
Adjusted Results (d):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$
23.1
$
22.4
$
31.0
$
40.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)
30.8%
34.1%
23.7%
32.5%
_____________________
(a)
In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Digital segment represents the products business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.
(b)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(c)
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).
(d)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Integration/acquisition costs
$
—
$
—
$
0.6
$
—
Restructuring charges, net
$
0.1
$
—
$
2.9
$
—
Fee revenue was $75.0 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $65.7 million in Q2 FY'20, an increase of $9.3 million or 14% (13% on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue was primarily due to fee revenue generated by the acquired companies.
Operating income was $15.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 21.1% compared to operating income of $18.6 million and an operating margin of 28.2% in the year-ago quarter. Contributing to the change was an increase in compensation and benefits expense, cost of services expense and depreciation and amortization expense, relating to the acquired companies, which was partially offset by the cost saving initiatives that were put in place and an increase in fee revenue outlined above.
Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8% compared to $22.4 million and 34.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above except for depreciation and amortization expense.
Selected Executive Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Fee revenue
$
148.1
$
187.9
$
268.2
$
381.1
Total revenue
$
148.6
$
192.0
$
269.5
$
390.0
Operating income
$
25.6
$
41.2
$
13.3
$
86.9
Operating margin
17.3%
21.9%
5.0%
22.8%
Ending number of consultants
512
585
512
585
Average number of consultants
511
577
534
575
Engagements billed
3,082
3,848
4,618
6,086
New engagements (b)
1,331
1,575
2,446
3,270
EBITDA Results (c):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
EBITDA
$
27.3
$
44.0
$
26.2
$
92.9
EBITDA margin
18.5%
23.4%
9.8%
24.4%
Adjusted Results (d):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$
28.2
$
44.0
$
36.3
$
92.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)
19.1%
23.4%
13.5%
24.4%
____________________
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.
(c)
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).
(d)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Restructuring charges, net
$
0.9
$
—
$
10.0
$
—
Fee revenue was $148.1 million and $187.9 million in Q2 FY'21 and Q2 FY'20, respectively, a decrease of $39.8 million or 21% (down 22% on a constant currency basis). The decrease in fee revenue was attributable to a decline in fee revenue in all regions due to the decrease in demand for our products and services because of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19.
Operating income was $25.6 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to operating income of $41.2 million in Q2 FY'20. Operating margin was 17.3% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 21.9% in the year-ago quarter. The change was mainly due to a decrease in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 as compared to the year-ago quarter, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.
Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1% compared to $44.0 million and 23.4%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above.
Selected RPO and Professional Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Fee revenue
$
85.7
$
94.8
$
154.3
$
190.6
Total revenue
$
87.1
$
98.3
$
157.5
$
197.2
Operating income
$
12.5
$
15.1
$
14.7
$
30.1
Operating margin
14.6%
15.9%
9.5%
15.8%
Engagements billed (b)
1,173
1,441
1,778
2,274
New engagements (c)
657
693
1,221
1,460
EBITDA Results (d):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
EBITDA
$
13.5
$
16.1
$
16.8
$
32.2
EBITDA margin
15.7%
17.0%
10.9%
16.9%
Adjusted Results (e):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Adjusted EBITDA (d)
$
13.8
$
16.1
$
19.8
$
32.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)
16.1%
17.0%
12.8%
16.9%
____________________
(a)
Numbers may not total due to rounding.
(b)
Represents professional search engagements billed.
(c)
Represents new professional search engagements opened in the respective period.
(d)
EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).
(e)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):
Second Quarter
Year to Date
FY'21
FY'20
FY'21
FY'20
Restructuring charges, net
$
0.3
$
—
$
3.1
$
—
Fee revenue was $85.7 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $9.1 million or 10% (decrease of 11% on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter. The lower fee revenue was driven by a decrease in professional search and recruitment process outsourcing of $7.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, due to of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19. For the quarter, professional search was down 21% (22% on a constant currency) and RPO was down 3% (4% at constant currency), both compared to the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $12.5 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $2.6 million compared to operating income of $15.1 million in Q2 FY'20. Operating margin was 14.6% in the current quarter compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to $16.1 million and 17.0%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the lower fee revenue discussed above, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, both of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.
Outlook
Approximately three months have passed since our last earnings call and, while advances have been made in the science and societal and economic consequences of COVID-19, there remains significant uncertainty about the ultimate impact of COVID-19. On the positive side, there have been several announcements around vaccines that have greater than 90% effectiveness. In addition, the world has adopted new ways of working and interacting with substantial acceptance of business being conducted in a virtual world. On the negative side, there are a number of unanswered questions regarding the capacity to manufacture the vaccines at scale as well as how they will be distributed and administered to the population at large. In addition, we are seeing governments putting lockdowns back in place as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach all-time highs.
The constantly evolving and unprecedented nature of what we are currently experiencing, combined with all the unanswered questions and ever-changing datapoints, continues to cloud the near-term predictability of our business. Consequently, and consistent with our approach to the fourth quarter of FY'20 and first and second quarters of FY'21, we will not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of FY'21. We plan to reassess the suspension of our guidance once we are comfortable that the coronavirus uncertainties have largely passed.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Fee revenue
$
435,439
$
492,389
$
779,536
$
976,938
Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses
2,350
11,788
5,136
23,437
Total revenue
437,789
504,177
784,672
1,000,375
Compensation and benefits
307,185
337,382
591,197
665,878
General and administrative expenses
46,476
62,009
93,565
127,816
Reimbursed expenses
2,350
11,788
5,136
23,437
Cost of services
15,901
18,414
30,170
35,549
Depreciation and amortization
15,298
12,715
30,333
25,492
Restructuring charges, net
2,407
-
29,894
-
Total operating expenses
389,617
442,308
780,295
878,172
Operating income
48,172
61,869
4,377
122,203
Other income, net
277
1,133
11,439
2,959
Interest expense, net
(7,494)
(4,210)
(14,388)
(8,267)
Income before provision for income taxes
40,955
58,792
1,428
116,895
Income tax provision
12,877
15,760
4,205
30,213
Net income (loss)
28,078
43,032
(2,777)
86,682
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(300)
(228)
(278)
(927)
Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry
$
27,778
$
42,804
$
(3,055)
$
85,755
Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Korn Ferry:
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.78
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.77
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
53,229
54,568
53,246
54,917
Diluted
53,390
54,716
53,246
55,170
Cash dividends declared per share:
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.20
$
0.20
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Six Months Ended October 31,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Fee revenue:
Consulting
$
126,685
$
144,036
(12.0%)
$
226,003
$
281,578
(19.7%)
Digital
75,043
65,724
14.2%
131,016
123,708
5.9%
Executive Search:
North America
91,168
113,818
(19.9%)
160,483
225,540
(28.8%)
EMEA
31,629
39,821
(20.6%)
61,710
86,351
(28.5%)
Asia Pacific
20,807
25,944
(19.8%)
38,059
53,306
(28.6%)
Latin America
4,456
8,272
(46.1%)
7,951
15,857
(49.9%)
Total Executive Search
148,060
187,855
(21.2%)
268,203
381,054
(29.6%)
RPO and Professional Search
85,651
94,774
(9.6%)
154,314
190,598
(19.0%)
Total fee revenue
435,439
492,389
(11.6%)
779,536
976,938
(20.2%)
Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses
2,350
11,788
(80.1%)
5,136
23,437
(78.1%)
Total revenue
$
437,789
$
504,177
(13.2%)
$
784,672
$
1,000,375
(21.6%)
Operating income (loss):
Margin
Margin
Margin
Margin
Consulting
$
14,621
11.5%
$
9,826
6.8%
$
3,694
1.6%
$
21,609
7.7%
Digital
15,823
21.1%
18,565
28.2%
13,196
10.1%
32,573
26.3%
Executive Search:
North America
20,491
22.5%
28,124
24.7%
14,756
9.2%
58,446
25.9%
EMEA
1,509
4.8%
6,511
16.4%
(4,710)
(7.6%)
13,822
16.0%
Asia Pacific
3,253
15.6%
5,803
22.4%
4,114
10.8%
12,796
24.0%
Latin America
375
8.4%
791
9.6%
(842)
(10.6%)
1,801
11.4%
Total Executive Search
25,628
17.3%
41,229
21.9%
13,318
5.0%
86,865
22.8%
RPO and Professional Search
12,502
14.6%
15,094
15.9%
14,667
9.5%
30,135
15.8%
Corporate
(20,402)
(22,845)
(40,498)
(48,979)
Total operating income
$
48,172
11.1%
$
61,869
12.6%
$
4,377
0.6%
$
122,203
12.5%
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
October 31,
April 30,
2020
2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
553,109
$
689,244
Marketable securities
47,719
41,951
Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $27,853 and $23,795 at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively
435,393
397,165
Income taxes and other receivables
52,995
38,755
Unearned compensation
50,688
43,117
Prepaid expenses and other assets
30,984
26,851
Total current assets
1,170,888
1,237,083
Marketable securities, non-current
146,625
132,134
Property and equipment, net
136,035
142,728
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
183,926
195,077
Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans
150,190
146,408
Deferred income taxes
49,908
55,479
Goodwill
621,560
613,943
Intangible assets, net
102,351
111,926
Unearned compensation, non-current
105,569
79,510
Investments and other assets
25,590
29,540
Total assets
$
2,692,642
$
2,743,828
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
37,639
$
45,684
Income taxes payable
10,591
21,158
Compensation and benefits payable
247,016
280,911
Operating lease liability, current
51,961
54,851
Other accrued liabilities
211,704
221,603
Total current liabilities
558,911
624,207
Deferred compensation and other retirement plans
312,187
289,136
Operating lease liability, non-current
167,116
180,766
Long-term debt
394,465
394,144
Deferred tax liabilities
556
1,056
Other liabilities
37,885
30,828
Total liabilities
1,471,120
1,520,137
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 74,845 and 73,205 shares issued and 54,153 and 54,450 shares outstanding at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively
575,103
585,560
Retained earnings
728,524
742,993
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(83,655)
(107,172)
Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity
1,219,972
1,221,381
Noncontrolling interest
1,550
2,310
Total stockholders' equity
1,221,522
1,223,691
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,692,642
$
2,743,828
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry
$
27,778
$
42,804
$
(3,055)
$
85,755
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
300
228
278
927
Net income (loss)
28,078
43,032
(2,777)
86,682
Income tax provision
12,877
15,760
4,205
30,213
Income before provision for income taxes
40,955
58,792
1,428
116,895
Other income, net
(277)
(1,133)
(11,439)
(2,959)
Interest expense, net
7,494
4,210
14,388
8,267
Operating income
48,172
61,869
4,377
122,203
Depreciation and amortization
15,298
12,715
30,333
25,492
Other income, net
277
1,133
11,439
2,959
EBITDA
63,747
75,717
46,149
150,654
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
-
2,615
737
2,615
Restructuring charges, net (2)
2,407
-
29,894
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,154
$
78,332
$
76,780
$
153,269
Operating margin
11.1%
12.6%
0.6%
12.5%
Depreciation and amortization
3.4%
2.6%
3.9%
2.6%
Other income, net
0.1%
0.2%
1.4%
0.3%
EBITDA margin
14.6%
15.4%
5.9%
15.4%
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
-
0.5%
0.1%
0.3%
Restructuring charges, net (2)
0.6%
-
3.8%
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.2%
15.9%
9.8%
15.7%
Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry
$
27,778
$
42,804
$
(3,055)
$
85,755
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
-
2,615
737
2,615
Restructuring charges, net (2)
2,407
-
29,894
-
Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)
(717)
(668)
(8,321)
(668)
Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
29,468
$
44,751
$
19,255
$
87,702
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.51
$
0.78
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
-
0.05
0.01
0.05
Restructuring charges, net (2)
0.04
-
0.56
-
Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.16)
(0.01)
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.81
$
0.35
$
1.58
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.51
$
0.77
$
(0.06)
$
1.54
Integration/acquisition costs (1)
-
0.05
0.01
0.04
Restructuring charges, net (2)
0.04
-
0.56
-
Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.16)
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.81
$
0.35
$
1.57
Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
(1)
Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies.
(2)
Restructuring charges we incurred to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions because of COVID-19.
(3)
Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net.
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31, 2020
Executive Search
Consulting
Digital
North
EMEA
Asia
Latin America
Subtotal
RPO and Professional Search
Corporate
Consolidated
Fee revenue
$
126,685
$
75,043
$
91,168
$
31,629
$
20,807
$
4,456
$
148,060
$
85,651
$
-
$
435,439
Total revenue
$
127,051
$
75,038
$
91,609
$
31,714
$
20,820
$
4,456
$
148,599
$
87,101
$
-
$
437,789
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
27,778
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
300
Other income net
(277)
Interest expense, net
7,494
Income tax provision
12,877
Operating income (loss)
$
14,621
$
15,823
$
20,491
$
1,509
$
3,253
$
375
$
25,628
$
12,502
$
(20,402)
48,172
Depreciation and amortization
4,063
7,005
716
355
250
202
1,523
945
1,762
15,298
Other income (loss), net
336
202
(9)
31
166
7
195
24
(480)
277
EBITDA
19,020
23,030
21,198
1,895
3,669
584
27,346
13,471
(19,120)
63,747
EBITDA margin
15.0%
30.7%
23.3%
6.0%
17.6%
13.1%
18.5%
15.7%
14.6%
Restructuring, charges, net
1,143
54
(12)
922
(28)
-
882
328
-
2,407
Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,163
$
23,084
$
21,186
$
2,817
$
3,641
$
584
$
28,228
$
13,799
$
(19,120)
$
66,154
Adjusted EBITDA margin
15.9%
30.8%
23.2%
8.9%
17.5%
13.1%
19.1%
16.1%
15.2%
Three Months Ended October 31, 2019
Executive Search
Consulting
Digital
North
EMEA
Asia
Latin America
Subtotal
RPO and Professional Search
Corporate
Consolidated
Fee revenue
$
144,036
$
65,724
$
113,818
$
39,821
$
25,944
$
8,272
$
187,855
$
94,774
$
-
$
492,389
Total revenue
$
148,198
$
65,724
$
117,077
$
40,441
$
26,168
$
8,273
$
191,959
$
98,296
$
-
$
504,177
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
42,804
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
228
Other income, net
(1,133)
Interest expense, net
4,210
Income tax provision
15,760
Operating income (loss)
$
9,826
$
18,565
$
28,124
$
6,511
$
5,803
$
791
$
41,229
$
15,094
$
(22,845)
61,869
Depreciation and amortization
4,357
3,685
869
450
329
315
1,963
990
1,720
12,715
Other income (loss), net
386
134
637
107
72
30
846
54
(287)
1,133
EBITDA
14,569
22,384
29,630
7,068
6,204
1,136
44,038
16,138
$
(21,412)
75,717
EBITDA margin
10.1%
34.1%
26.0%
17.7%
23.9%
13.7%
23.4%
17.0%
15.4%
Integration/acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,615
2,615
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,569
$
22,384
$
29,630
$
7,068
$
6,204
$
1,136
$
44,038
$
16,138
$
(18,797)
$
78,332
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.1%
34.1%
26.0%
17.7%
23.9%
13.7%
23.4%
17.0%
15.9%
KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended October 31, 2020
Executive Search
Consulting
Digital
North
EMEA
Asia
Latin
America
Subtotal
RPO and Professional Search
Corporate
Consolidated
Fee revenue
$
226,003
$
131,016
$
160,483
$
61,710
$
38,059
$
7,951
$
268,203
$
154,314
$
-
$
779,536
Total revenue
$
226,641
$
131,060
$
161,465
$
61,909
$
38,160
$
7,951
$
269,485
$
157,486
$
-
$
784,672
Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry
$
(3,055)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
278
Other income, net
(11,439)
Interest expense, net
14,388
Income tax provision
4,205
Operating income (loss)
$
3,694
$
13,196
$
14,756
$
(4,710)
$
4,114
$
(842)
$
13,318
$
14,667
$
(40,498)
4,377
Depreciation and amortization
8,072
13,731
1,446
717
525
404
3,092
1,885
3,553
30,333
Other income (loss), net
1,124
620
9,333
50
392
55
9,830
220
(355)
11,439
EBITDA
12,890
27,547
25,535
(3,943)
5,031
(383)
26,240
16,772
(37,300)
46,149
EBITDA margin
5.7%
21.0%
15.9%
(6.4)%
13.2%
(4.8%)
9.8%
10.9%
5.9%
Integration/acquisition costs
-
556
-
-
-
-
-
-
181
737
Restructuring charges, net
13,877
2,924
963
8,470
204
405
10,042
3,051
-
29,894
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,767
$
31,027
$
26,498
$
4,527
$
5,235
$
22
$
36,282
$
19,823
$
(37,119)
$
76,780
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.8%
23.7%
16.5%
7.3%
13.8%
0.3%
13.5%
12.8%
9.8%
Six Months Ended October 31, 2019
Executive Search
Consulting
Digital
North
America
EMEA
Asia
Latin
Subtotal
RPO and Professional Search
Corporate
Consolidated
Fee revenue
$
281,578
$
123,708
$
225,540
$
86,351
$
53,306
$
15,857
$
381,054
$
190,598
$
-
$
976,938
Total revenue
$
289,534
$
123,708
$
232,523
$
87,753
$
53,836
$
15,860
$
389,972
$
197,161
$
-
$
1,000,375
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry
$
85,755
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
927
Other income, net
(2,959)
Interest expense, net
8,267
Income tax provision
30,213
Operating income (loss)
$
21,609
$
32,573
$
58,446
$
13,822
$
12,796
$
1,801
$
86,865
$
30,135
$
(48,979)
122,203
Depreciation and amortization
8,771
7,324
1,770
906
675
643
3,994
1,982
3,421
25,492
Other income (loss), net
911
335
1,777
119
87
87
2,070
128
(485)
2,959
EBITDA
31,291
40,232
61,993
14,847
13,558
2,531
92,929
32,245
(46,043)
150,654
EBITDA margin
11.1%
32.5%
27.5%
17.2%
25.4%
16.0%
24.4%
16.9%
15.4%
Integration/acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,615
2,615
Adjusted EBITDA
$
31,291
$
40,232
$
61,993
$
14,847
$
13,558
$
2,531
$
92,929
$
32,245
$
(43,428)
$
153,269
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.1%
32.5%
27.5%
17.2%
25.4%
16.0%
24.4%
16.9%
15.7%