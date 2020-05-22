NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSÉ America, Inc. announces that effective immediately, Sharon del Valle, has been appointed the General Manager, KOSÉ America. Sharon will oversee Sales, Operations, Education, Marketing and E-commerce at Decorté which has been a pioneer in Japanese skincare since 1970. In her new role, Sharon will report to Osamu Naito, CEO KOSÉ America, Inc. She joins KOSÉ from Revlon where she oversaw US Marketing for the Elizabeth Arden brand. Sharon has over 20 years of proven success in luxury and consumer goods working for companies that include The Estée Lauder Companies, Chanel and Naturopathica.
Sharon's successes include repositioning Estée Lauder skincare brand and portfolio globally as well as creating and developing the award-winning Intuition® brand to become a $200MM+ global business within two years of launch. She also led US Chanel Skincare to unprecedented profitability and market performance through brand repositioning, portfolio and channel management strategies.
Sharon began her career at Kraft General Foods before moving over to the luxury side. Having lived and traveled extensively abroad, Sharon offers a unique blend of strategic business management disciplines with global branding that is locally sensitive. Her expertise is in building brands that consistently grow profitably through a holistic approach from strategic vision to in-market execution. She has applied her unique skill set to corporate, private equity and entrepreneurial environments that have led to stronger and healthier businesses. Sharon is an MBA graduate of Georgetown University.
About KOSÉ Corporation:
KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today, with over 14,066 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, body and hair care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 38 brands that sell across the world in 34 countries and regions; in multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.
For more information, visit https://kose-usa.com