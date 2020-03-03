NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG in the U.S. has elected Paul Knopp to serve as its next Chair and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term beginning July 1, 2020. Knopp has been with the firm for 36 years and has extensive experience serving large multinational clients and leading several of the firm's most complex global audit engagements across a variety of industries. Laura Newinski has been elected to serve as the firm's next Deputy Chair. She currently serves as Vice Chair of Operations and has held a variety of leadership roles in the firm's Tax practice. Together, Knopp and Newinski are committed to delivering the highest quality and excellence, continuing the firm's focus on culture and values, fostering an inclusive environment, and driving innovation and growth.
Knopp and Newinski will succeed Lynne Doughtie and P. Scott Ozanus who have served as U.S. Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chair, respectively, since 2015. Under Doughtie and Ozanus' leadership, the firm made significant investments in quality, advanced the firm's culture and values, and drove many strategic growth initiatives. Doughtie previously announced that she would not seek a second term and both she and Ozanus will retire from the firm later this year.
"Paul's deep understanding of our business, proven track record serving clients undergoing complex change, and strong leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead the firm," said Lynne Doughtie, KPMG U.S. Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Paul for many years, and I can attest to his values-based leadership. He is a thoughtful, confident, and decisive leader who inspires people at all levels. Laura is a proven leader who has a long and successful track record driving operational excellence, transformative change, and growth for the firm."
Doughtie continued: "Paul and Laura are excellent leaders who live our values and have the experience and expertise to drive our firm forward, instill trust with stakeholders, and strengthen our culture. They are absolutely the right leaders at the right time for our firm and our future."
"I am honored by this opportunity to serve KPMG at this pivotal time in our firm's history. We have a tremendous opportunity to bring value to our various stakeholders through our one-firm approach during these transformative times," said Knopp. "I am privileged to work alongside Laura as we work together to write this next chapter for the firm, inspiring confidence in our people, clients, the capital markets, and the communities we serve."
"Paul and Laura will be an excellent and dynamic leadership team who throughout their careers at KPMG have been at the forefront of leading with purpose and living our values," said Bill Thomas, Global Chairman, KPMG International. "Over the past five years, the U.S. firm has invested alongside member firms throughout our global network in strategic areas like technology and innovation, executed effectively against our collective strategy, and focused on audit quality. Lynne and Scott have exemplified professionalism as leaders of KPMG and our industry throughout their inspiring careers and have positioned our U.S. firm well for the future."
Knopp joined KPMG in 1983. Over the course of his career, he has focused on serving leading global companies in the manufacturing, life sciences, transportation, professional services, and technology industries. He has served on KPMG's Board of Directors, including serving as lead director. Knopp holds B.B.A. and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Texas in Austin; is a licensed CPA in New York, Missouri, and Texas; and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Newinski joined KPMG in 1988. As a member of the KPMG U.S. management team, she is responsible for technology and financial matters for the firm and oversees its operations. She also serves as Chief Operating Officer for KPMG's Americas region. Prior to her current role, Newinski served as the National Managing Partner of KPMG's U.S. Tax practice and also held other regional leadership roles for the practice.
Newinski holds a B.B.A. degree in accounting from the University of Iowa and a M.B.T. degree from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. She is a licensed CPA in New York and Minnesota and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants.
"The best part about working at KPMG is our remarkable people," said Newinski. "Our people serve our clients with excellence, support one another and their communities, and find solutions that have impact. I look forward to working alongside our partners and teams to drive continued growth for our firm."
The election of Knopp and Newinski was ratified by the KPMG partnership in a vote completed on March 2, 2020.
