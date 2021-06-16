NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced they have appointed UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. ("UBS Asset Management") as sub-advisor to launch the Krane-UBS China A Share Fund.
The Fund is managed by Bin Shi and his team of China-dedicated research analysts who are based in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Bin Shi is the Head of China Equities at UBS Asset Management and has managed their flagship China A Share strategy since its inception in 2007. This fund marks the first time the strategy is available to US investors in a mutual fund.
"Bin Shi has one of the longest track records in the China A Share market," said Julian Daniels, Managing Director of KraneShares. "The fund has many of the characteristics that investors look for – it is concentrated with high active share, it utilizes fundamental research that incorporates ESG considerations, and has a consistent, repeatable investment process."
The Krane-UBS China A Share Fund is driven by the belief that structural growth and inefficiencies in the A share market produce significant alpha potential for investors. Through rigorous fundamental research that seeks to identify high-quality, leading companies in strategic industries, the Fund is positioned with the aim of capturing this alpha potential. Furthermore, the Fund is concentrated in a select number of holdings and has a long-term investment horizon.
"UBS Asset Management has a long history investing in the Chinese market," said portfolio manager, Bin Shi. "We are excited to partner with KraneShares as we hold the same positive long term outlook for the A Share market. Through this new fund and KraneShares' established distribution network in the United States, investors will have increased access to this important China opportunity."
For more information about the Krane UBS China A Share Fund, visit https://kraneshares.com/mutual-funds/krane-ubs-china-a-share-fund/, or talk to your financial advisor.
About KraneShares
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).
About UBS Asset Management
UBS Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real assets investment managers in the world.
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://kraneshares.com/mutual-funds/krane-ubs-china-a-share-fund/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Risk Disclosures:
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses.
Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. The ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objectives is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If a Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. The Fund is non-diversified.
