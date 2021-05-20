NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krealinks, the pioneer in the creation of online community platforms since 2009, has partnered with Rybbon, the leading digital rewards management solution, for the launch of its brand-new community platform.
The new Krealinks platform incorporates more than 10 years of innovation and development in online communities, as well as the latest market innovations in terms of platform customization, artificial intelligence and mobility.
For this launch, Krealinks wanted to offer its customers a new points-to-rewards system to gamify its communities, increase engagement and obtain quality information.
Online communities have become a powerful model for marketing research, CX management and collaborative innovation. The success of these communities relies on the recruitment and retainment of productive, engaged members. Krealinks' built-in gamification system enables managers to identify top contributors in their community based on the quantity and quality of content created and defined rules for success.
With Rybbon, community managers can now leverage automated digital rewards as incentives for members to become content leaders. Community members upload content to accumulate points over time, and once a set threshold is reached these points are converted into credits on the Krealinks platform. Credits can then be redeemed for desirable Rybbon rewards using the seamlessly integrated Rybbon reward gallery. Rybbon's extensive catalog includes e-gift cards from top brands like Amazon, prepaid Visa and Mastercard rewards, and e-donations. Reward delivery is simple even for international communities, as Rybbon curates choices based on the member's country and currency.
With its new integration into Krealinks' community management platform, Rybbon's points-to-rewards capability simplifies the execution of effective gamification strategies. Administrative time is nearly eliminated as Rybbon automates each step, from points redemption to reward delivery. The seamless experience within the Krealinks platform drives higher engagement without excessive time and effort from the community manager.
This new capability complements Krealinks' all-in-one nature, as the leading solution for conducting online communities, online qualitative research, online surveys, and online co-creation on the same platform.
Ronan Rigaud, CEO of Krealinks:
"We are proud to associate the launch of our new community platform with Rybbon. The online communities' market has been growing steadily for 10 years and has accelerated considerably since the Covid-19 crisis, thus becoming an essential tool for CX management and making quick marketing decisions. Integrating a new, easy-to-use and fully international gamification solution is a new way for Krealinks to continue to improve its customer's experience."
Jignesh Shah, CEO at Rybbon, shares his excitement:
"We're proud to bring our points-to-rewards capability to the Krealinks platform," he said. "Points-based rewards are an effective tool to engage community members in a scalable way. We're excited to see communities grow and succeed by leveraging digital incentives alongside gamification."
About Krealinks
Krealinks provides a secure cloud-based platform that enables organizations to engage customers and employees, to create and manage customized communities, and get real-time insights. Krealinks integrates top of the line technology and digital innovations to optimize user experience such as artificial intelligence, agile interconnected networks, DIY tools and more. The platform allows Brands, Agencies and Research Institutes to effectively, immediately and directly communicate with their target market in order to appeal to every possible consumer need.
Learn more about Krealinks at: https://www.krealinks.com
About Rybbon
Rybbon puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands like Amazon and DoorDash. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as Visa and Mastercard prepaid rewards that work in 150+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms including HubSpot, Marketo and Qualtrics to make rewarding easy and automatic.
Learn more about Rybbon at: https://www.rybbon.net
Media Contact
Ronan RIGAUD, Krealinks, +33 670516438 Ext: +33, info@krealinks.com
SOURCE Krealinks