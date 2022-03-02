CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Career Thought Leaders (CTL) has invited Kris McGuigan to present a keynote session at the 13th annual professional development symposium: "Flourishing in The Future of Work." The event will be held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Notary Hotel Downtown.
Kris McGuigan is a nationally recognized speaker and workshop presenter with 15 years' experience. Her first book, "The Requisite Courage: How to Make Brave Decisions in Business & Life," is a science-based approach to fear management that helps you overcome self-doubt, take more risks and get results.
McGuigan will present a keynote titled "Powerful Questions to Stay Relevant in the Future of Work." She will provide career practitioners with tools to ask questions that drive heightened awareness, increased clarification, and sustainable behavior change. Participants will gain an understanding of the contexts of effective career conversations and address the most common resistance factors faced by professionals in transition.
"Life is full of disruption: whether suffering a loss, altering your environment, or gaining a new leader. Asking powerful questions of ourselves and our clients creates a foundation for agility when faced with the unexpected," shares McGuigan. "Career service providers have a unique opportunity to support professionals with heightened awareness, increased clarification, and sustainable behavior changes."
Resume writers, career coaches, executive leadership coaches, university career services staff, and workforce development professionals attend the Career Thought Leaders Professional Development Symposium to network with like-minded professionals, get the latest strategies for helping clients, and learn leading-edge strategies to grow their business.
About Professional Courage:
McGuigan has a unique gift for helping leaders abolish fear to get better results. Through her business, Professional Courage, McGuigan's services are in demand with corporations and business leaders who urgently need her help retaining high performers, promoting careers, and better articulating value.
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. To learn more and to register for the 2022 conference, visit https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/2022symposium/
