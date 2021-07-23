CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Kristin Sparks has joined its Healthcare and Human Services Practice.
Sparks is a Project Management Institute certified Project Management Professional with over 20 years of government IT consulting experience. She has served as a Program and Project Manager on large-scale, multi-module Medicaid and Eligibility system implementations in the states of Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.
"CSG is excited to welcome Kristin to the team," says Robin Dufresne, CSG's HHS Practice Director. "Kristin's vast experience across healthcare and human services IT modernizations will support our state government clients' most complex initiatives."
CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.
