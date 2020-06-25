NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announces its latest virtual event, The Ramp Up: Banks and Financial Institutions Recharge Business with RPA. Notable panelists from McKinsey & Company and Allianz Technology of Americas will join Kryon customer LTCG and Kryon's VP Channels, Daniel Peled, for a conversation moderated by Julie Shafiki, Kryon's CMO. The panel will be aired on June 30, 2020 at 11 AM EDT on BrightTALK.
Together, the panelists will explore the positive impact that swift automation implementations have already had for key institutions and how the COVID-19 crisis has led many banks and financial services to lean on RPA to identify and operationalize faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective strategies. This acceleration in RPA adoption has highlighted how automation will shape our normal, why identifying business critical processes for automation increases resiliency and efficiency, and how speeding the pace of automation can help meet the evolving demands of the industry.
Moderated by Julie Shafiki, CMO, Kryon, the lineup of panelists and industry experts includes:
- Dr. Alex Balbontin, Senior Expert of Digital Services, McKinsey & Company
- Thanos Lagios, Head of Project Management Office, Allianz Technology of Americas
- Justin Kruse, Operations Consultant Policy Owner Services, LTCG
- Daniel Peled, Vice President of Channels, Kryon
"With the economic impact of COVID-19, most banks, financial services and insurance organizations were hit with a realization that they had too few bots in production, and were far from achieving the full potential of RPA," said Julie Shafiki, CMO of Kryon. "In this conversation, we will discuss the need to re-evaluate their automation strategies and to adopt technologies which will provide the highest return on investment and lowest total cost of ownership."
Register here for the live virtual event.
About Kryon
Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902106/Kryon_Logo.jpg
CONTACT DETAILS
Michelle Barry
kryon@chameleon.co
+1-603-809-2748