TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome SAP Services veteran Brian Thorn to the company as the Global Chief Revenue Officer. Brian is a well known leader in the SAP supply chain space and comes to Krypt with over 20 years of experience in the SAP ecosystem. On the heels of a highly successful career in the SAP services business, Brian will now lead the sales and marketing efforts at Krypt with a goal of growing Krypt's market share in 2022.
Prior to joining Krypt, Brian held a series of leadership roles at various SAP supply chain services providers culminating in the founding of LogiStar Solutions (2011) and SCT Software (2008) where he held the positions of President and EVP respectively. In 2014, LogiStar Solutions was acquired by Global Consulting firm Ernst Young (EY).
"With Brian's extensive experience growing successful supply chain companies along with his natural propensity for leadership, I have no doubt that he will propel Krypt to exceed our goals. We are thrilled to have Brian joining the Krypt team as we continue to provide our customers with the highest quality SAP service and solutions globally." - Rajen Iyer, CTO, Krypt
Brian joins Krypt as the company announces new lines of business around an integrated supply chain solution called Krypt Adaptable Supply Chain Powered by SAP Digital and the Readiness Assessment Solution for SAP GTS Edition for SAP HANA.
Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain, since 2008. We have global footprints with offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers across 35 countries leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.
To know more about Krypt products/services, please request for a DEMO or contact us.
Media Contact
Chirag Ajmera, Krypt, Inc., 1 4372194748, marketing@kryptinc.com
SOURCE Krypt, Inc.