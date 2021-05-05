Kulicke & Soffa is a critical supplier of global semiconductor and LED production equipment and solutions. Recent supply chain mitigation efforts have increased its outlook into the second fiscal half.

 By Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021. The Company reported  second quarter net revenue of $340.2 million, net income of $71.3 million, representing EPS of $1.13 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $79.4 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP



Fiscal Q2 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2021

Net Revenue

$340.2 million

up 125.7%

up 27%

Gross Profit

$148.5 million

up 114.3%

up 22.2%

Gross Margin

43.7%

down 230 bps

down 170 bps

Income from Operations

$83.1 million

up 648.6%

up 53.9%

Operating Margin

24.4%

up 1700 bps

up 420 bps

Net Income

$71.3 million

up 499.2%

up 47.3%

Net Margin

21.0%

up 1310 bps

up 290 bps

EPS – Diluted

$1.13

up 494.7%

up 46.8%





Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP



Fiscal Q2 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2021

Income from Operations

$89.8 million

up 441%

up 50.2%

Operating Margin

26.4%

up 1540 bps

up 410 bps

Net Income

$79.4 million

up 367.1%

up 47.9%

Net Margin

23.4%

up 1210 bps

up 340 bps

EPS - Diluted

$1.26

up 384.6%

up 46.5%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Due to ongoing global supply chain challenges and strong business conditions, the Company incurred expediting fees and spot purchases of $4.9 million during the second fiscal quarter. These incremental expenses materially contributed to the sequential gross margin change in the second fiscal quarter and are anticipated to continue temporarily through the second fiscal half of 2021. Management remains committed to fundamental gross margin improvement over the long-term.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Demand continues to be strong for our solutions and is supported by structural dynamics, including the increasing global reliance on semiconductors and the increasing capital intensity within the semiconductor assembly process. These improving dynamics, combined with our ongoing strategic execution in supporting technology change for leading-edge applications and also for the display market, provide many new opportunities for shareholder value creation."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $340.2 million.
  • Gross margin of 43.7%.
  • Net income of $71.3 million or $1.13 per share; non-GAAP net income of $79.4 million or $1.26 per share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $564.3 million as of April 3, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 ending July 3, 2021 to be approximately $400 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $1.35 +/- 10%.

Looking forward, Fusen Chen commented, "Our global operations and R&D teams have aggressively worked to mitigate supply chain constraints within our control. While ongoing challenges remain, these efforts have allowed us to further support our customers during this period of industry growth and increase our outlook into the second fiscal half."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 6, 2021, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 13th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13717954. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangibles, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by significant changes in tax law, gain/loss on disposals of businesses, as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, filed on November 20, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended



Six months ended



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020

Net revenue

$

340,163





$

150,741





$

608,020





$

295,038



Cost of sales

191,673





81,438





338,044





155,371



Gross profit

148,490





69,303





269,976





139,667



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

27,774





27,331





61,274





53,755



Research and development

34,868





29,067





66,412





57,359



Amortization of intangible assets

1,355





1,820





3,313





3,637



Acquisition-related costs

1,379









1,730







Restructuring





9





91





426



Total operating expenses

65,376





58,227





132,820





115,177



Income from operations

83,114





11,076





137,156





24,490



Other income (expense):















Interest income

586





2,675





1,237





5,514



Interest expense

(74)





(661)





(106)





(1,244)



Income before income taxes

83,626





13,090





138,287





28,760



Income tax expense

12,212





1,162





18,510





3,295



Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax

94





40





94





100



Net income

$

71,320





$

11,888





$

119,683





$

25,365



















Net income per share:















Basic

$

1.15





$

0.19





$

1.93





$

0.40



Diluted

$

1.13





$

0.19





$

1.90





$

0.39



















Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.14





$

0.12





$

0.28





$

0.24



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

62,068





63,679





62,023





63,675



Diluted

63,237





64,219





63,118





64,266





















Three months ended



Six months ended

Supplemental financial data:

April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020

Depreciation and amortization

$

4,600





$

4,769





$

9,747





$

9,528



Capital expenditures

5,121





2,775





8,808





5,099



Equity-based compensation expense:















Cost of sales

210





183





415





415



Selling, general and administrative

2,824





2,695





5,103





5,430



Research and development

929





844





1,846





1,486



Total equity-based compensation expense

$

3,963





$

3,722





$

7,364





$

7,331













As of



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020

Backlog of orders 1

$

664,831





$

136,353



Number of employees

3,434





2,929







1.

Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

 

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







As of



April 3, 2021



October 3, 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$

257,333





$

188,127



Short-term investments

307,000





342,000



Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $942 and $968, respectively

307,934





198,640



Inventories, net

139,999





111,809



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,471





19,620



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,035,737





860,196











Property, plant and equipment, net

61,965





59,147



Operating right-of-use assets

21,346





22,688



Goodwill

73,548





56,695



Intangible assets, net

46,046





37,972



Deferred tax assets

9,668





8,147



Equity investments

6,371





7,535



Other assets

2,292





2,186



TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,256,973





$

1,054,566











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

123,832





57,688



Operating lease liabilities

6,171





5,903



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

104,386





76,762



Income taxes payable

25,183





17,540



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

259,572





157,893











Deferred income taxes

33,395





33,005



Income taxes payable

67,234





74,957



Operating lease liabilities

16,741





18,325



Other liabilities

13,171





12,392



TOTAL LIABILITIES

390,113





296,572











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value

542,112





539,213



Treasury stock, at cost

(392,680)





(394,817)



Retained earnings

718,427





616,119



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(999)





(2,521)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

866,860





$

757,994











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,256,973





$

1,054,566



 

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended



Six months ended



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020



April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

27,085





$

14,055





$

85,720





$

39,083



Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

1,775





(131,466)





1,999





(24,979)



Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(9,910)





12,106





(19,117)





14,258



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,287)





238





604





(239)



Changes in cash and cash equivalents

17,663





(105,067)





69,206





28,123



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

239,670





497,374





188,127





364,184



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

257,333





$

392,307





$

257,333





$

392,307



















Short-term investments

307,000





248,000





307,000





248,000



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

564,333





$

640,307





$

564,333





$

640,307



 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP 

to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended





April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020



January 2, 2021

Net revenue



$

340,163





$

150,741





$

267,857



U.S. GAAP income from operations



83,114





11,076





54,042



U.S. GAAP operating margin



24.4

%



7.3

%



20.2

%















Pre-tax non-GAAP items:













Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative



1,355





1,820





1,958



Restructuring







9





91



Equity-based compensation (a)



3,963





3,722





3,401



Acquisition-related costs  



1,379









351



Non-GAAP income from operations



$

89,811





$

16,627





$

59,843



Non-GAAP operating margin



26.4

%



11.0

%



22.3

%





(a)

This non-GAAP measure is newly included for the three months ended January 2, 2021. Comparatives have been included.

 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended





April 3, 2021



March 28, 2020



January 2, 2021

Net revenue



$

340,163





$

150,741





$

267,857



U.S. GAAP net income



71,320





11,888





48,363



U.S. GAAP net margin



21.0

%



7.9

%



18.1

%















Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative



1,355





1,820





1,958



Restructuring







9





91



Equity-based compensation



3,963





3,722





3,401



Acquisition-related costs



1,379









351



Income tax effects on non-GAAP items



1,429





(432)





(474)



Total non-GAAP adjustments



$

8,126





$

5,119





$

5,327



Non-GAAP net income



$

79,446





$

17,007





$

53,690



Non-GAAP net margin



23.4

%



11.3

%



20.0

%















U.S. GAAP net income per share:













Basic



1.15





0.19





0.78



Diluted(a)



1.13





0.19





0.77

















Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)













Basic



0.13





0.08





0.09



Diluted



0.13





0.07





0.09

















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic



$

1.28





$

0.27





$

0.87



Diluted(c)



$

1.26





$

0.26





$

0.86







(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, equity-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related costs as well as income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

 

 

