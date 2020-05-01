CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a business consultant and administrator for various startup companies, Katy Wang is no stranger to the world of business ownership. These roles allowed her to work with different types of professionals, all while helping them succeed in the process. Her career also granted her the flexibility of being there to raise her three daughters, which allowed her a front row seat to their struggles and triumphs in school. She wanted to see her children get ahead in school, so she enrolled them in the Kumon Math and Reading after a tip from a friend. Katy noticed an immediate improvement in their schoolwork and overall learning ability. Her role as a Sunday School teacher also showed her many kids who would benefit as well.
However, because of scheduling conflicts, her daughters had to take a break from Kumon after two years. Not being enrolled in the program quickly took a toll on their academic performance in school as well as their study habits, which helped Katy realize the true importance of the Kumon Method in her family. She wanted to find a way to continue her career of helping others while allowing her children to excel academically and realized that by becoming a small business owner herself, those goals would come true. Today, as the new Instructor and owner of Kumon of Chino Hills – North, she is now in the same position as her previous clients as a business owner and hopes to instill the same change she saw in her children in countless others.
"I saw firsthand the impact Kumon has on refining and enhancing a child's learning experience both at school and during Kumon study," said Wang. "As a Sunday School teacher in my community, I see many kids who would benefit from the program, which motivated me to pass the Kumon Method to as many children as possible."
When Katy decided her experience working as a Sunday School teacher and with small business owners made her a good candidate to become a Kumon Franchisee, she reached out for more. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available as well as an extensive network of support along the way. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"As a Kumon mom, I'm excited to see my kids continue to excel, and to be able to provide a love for learning to other kids too," said Wang.
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.