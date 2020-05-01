VALDOSTA, Ga., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Meghana Patel came to the United States over a decade ago, she was excited to start a new chapter with her husband and two children. After ten years working as a system support analyst at South Georgia Medical Center, she was ready for a career change, but didn't know where to start. During this time, Meghana learned that her nephew was excelling after enrolling in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. The increased academic ability and confidence she witnessed convinced her to enroll her own children, and it wasn't long before she saw those same positive changes in them.
Meghana has always had the desired to work with children in some way, as well as to be her own boss. Shortly after enrolling her children in Kumon, something clicked. Today, as the new Instructor and owner of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Valdosta, Meghana is excited to create a love for learning in her beloved community of over ten years.
"Kumon caters personally to each individual child regardless of ability, age, race, culture, or economic backgrounds," said Patel. "It's a proven system that I have seen work firsthand in my own children, and is invaluable for self-learning, encouragement, motivation, and beyond when it comes to academics."
When Patel decided on Kumon as a next step in her career, she reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee and was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I believe that as members of a community, we all must partner in the journey to create a better tomorrow – and that is my hope for this Kumon Center's impact," said Meghana. "After witnessing the change in my own children through Kumon, I know that I am doing my part in fulfilling my responsibility to foster a love for learning in my community."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.