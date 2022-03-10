PARIS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kurmi Software, the award-winning service management platform for enterprise collaboration, is showcasing its platform and services at Booth #534 at Enterprise Connect 2022, highlighting its best-in-class UC administration and automation capabilities. Taking place between March 21-24, 2022 in Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL, Enterprise Connect is the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America.
At the event, Kurmi Software will be exhibiting its powerful, user-centric software suite for simple, customizable, and ultra-scalable management of the market's leading UC platforms (Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom and others). The company will also be making a major product announcement, which will extend access of its UC provisioning and service management capabilities to a wider range of organizations.
"After almost three years of unprecedented change within the UC space, Enterprise Connect 2022 provides an opportunity for industry professionals to gather in person and discuss some of the most pressing issues affecting business communications today," said Pascal Moindrot, Chief Operating Officer, Kurmi Software. "At Kurmi, we serve both large enterprises and some of the leading operators and service providers in the market, which means we have our finger on the pulse of the hottest issues affecting the UC ecosystem. Our solution has evolved and is seen not just as a cost-reduction measure, but as a key component of sound business strategy, delivering efficiency, productivity, and a great employee experience in a hybrid world."
Kurmi research recently found that UC administration could be set for an automation surge as companies seek to keep pace with growing user flux. With North America's largest banks, hospitals, universities, and telcos relying on Kurmi for simplified, smarter, and automated unified communications and collaboration, as well as contact center management, the company is already answering the call from enterprises challenged with handling user provisioning at scale.
To arrange a meeting with the Kurmi executive team at Enterprise Connect or arrange a demonstration at booth #534, please register your interest here: https://content.kurmi-software.com/take-the-kurmi-journey-at-ec22
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software develops software solutions that automate, simplify and reduce the administration cost and time of Unified Communications and Collaboration services (telephony, videoconferencing, email and messaging, collaborative applications). Kurmi offers a powerful, user-centric software suite for simple, customizable, and ultra-scalable management of the market's leading Unified Communications platforms (Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, and others). Founded in 2011, with offices in New York, Montreal, Berlin, Rennes, Paris and Dubai, Kurmi Software supports global enterprises with a network of certified partners around the world. For more information go to kurmi-software.com or contact-us@kurmi-software.com.
Media Contact
Alex Brooks, TUVA, 44 7900205460, alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com
SOURCE Kurmi Software