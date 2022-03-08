AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) today announced Kymberli Speight, author of "I Need to Know You," will present a session entitled "How to Meet Ordinary, Extraordinary People & Advance Your Career" at the 13th annual professional development symposium, "Flourishing in The Future of Work." The event will be held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Being known, liked, and trusted has always been foundational to success, but now professionals must accomplish the first step in a more complex, noisier world. In her session, Kymberli will provide career practitioners who attend the Symposium with the fundamentals they and their clients need to build a vibrant network at any time. Attendees will walk away with actionable techniques for having exceptional and memorable conversations that build relationships and uncover opportunities.
Kymberli Speight is a speaker, author, executive coach, corporate trainer, and workshop facilitator. She has built her business one relationship at a time and helped leaders grow in all three areas of the know, like, and trust model.
"People hire, promote, and do business with people they know, like, and trust. But first, you must become known," shares Speight. "Consider your personal experiences of hiring, promoting, and choosing where to do business. Whether you are aware of it or not, you cycle through the know, like, and trust precept. If people don't know you, you will never get the job, promotion, or business opportunities you desire – even if you are the most qualified. Once people know you, the process of deciding whether they like you and if they believe you will deliver on your promise of value begins."
Resume writers, career coaches, executive leadership coaches, university career services staff, and workforce development professionals attend the Career Thought Leaders Professional Development Symposium to network with like-minded professionals, get the latest strategies for helping clients, and learn leading-edge strategies to grow their business.
About Kymberli Speight and Sterlene & Scott Careers:
In addition to being an author, speaker, executive coach, and trainer, Kymberli serves as the president for NSA-Austin and teaches USAF executive transition courses. A USAF Academy graduate, she has jumped out of planes, soloed in a plane, and purchased F-15E fighter jets. Her book "I Need To Know You: How to Meet Ordinary, Extraordinary People and Improve Your Life," chronicles her challenge to meet 100 people in 100 days.
Kymberli has built her business one relationship at a time. She has worked her way up from being a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force to helping corporate teams as well as 4-, 3-, 2-, and 1-star generals become more known, in their target audience. You can find out more about Kymberli, her work, and how she can help you at KymberliSpeight.com.
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. CTL brings together experts, sharing best practices among those in workforce, college, primary/secondary school, corporate, and private practice to raise the bar for career services internationally. To learn more and to register for the 2022 Symposium, visit https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/2022symposium/.
