ancora's patented unassisted and assisted machine learning removes the costly human touch points in document-based applications. Kyocera will integrate ancoraDocs into their process automation offerings, including AP and Sales Order Automation as well as any other document-intensive applications.
SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software, Inc. continues to add world-class partners to their strategic partner channel partnering with KYOCERA Document Solutions UK, a group company of KYOCERA Document Solutions, Inc. They will be adding ancoraDocs to their growing stack of intelligent process automation software marketing to their current customer base and prospects.
One of the world's leading document output management companies, KYOCERA Document Solutions manufactures and markets eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications, software solutions and consultative services. These software solutions and consulting services help enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new levels of efficiency. The company helps customers put knowledge to work to drive change. It provides innovation and efficiency for applications such as Accounts Payable, Human Resources, File Management and Policies, Contract Management and Digital Mailrooms.
ancoraDocs is available either on-premise or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora on Microsoft Azure. It can also be deployed as a hybrid solution, utilising zero-footprint browser-based clients. "ancoraDocs is designed to bring simplicity to a market where applications have historically been complex and overpriced, as well as difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software. "Utilising our patented machine learning algorithms ancoraDocs can be deployed in a matter of hours or days, not the weeks or months you often see with traditional capture, added Flynn. This helps ancoraDocs users to start realising their benefits sooner and produces a faster time to ROI. In addition, it opens the market to SMB organisations, which have historically not been able to take advantage of automated document capture due to the significant costs of getting started."
ancoraDocs is the key component of building a digital assembly line removing the expensive human touchpoints in document-intensive applications. Our patented unassisted and assisted machine learning algorithms continuously learns achieving a labour savings of up to 85% by minimising or eliminating manual document sorting and classification and manual data entry.
"Partnering with companies like Kyocera, with incredible experience in office automation solutions, continues to enhance our strategic partner channel," noted Flynn. "Kyocera has a strong sales organisation and a large customer base; this creates a great opportunity for both ancora and Kyocera."
"Core to the Kyocera philosophy is that our customers always have access to the best solutions the market has to offer", said James Gibbons, Head of Sales for Content Services at Kyocera. "We did a thorough evaluation of the available solutions and we found that ancora's capture technology is the perfect fit for us", added Gibbons. "It is easy to sell, easy to implement and our customers will realise a positive ROI much sooner."
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs, our flagship product, was developed to bring simplicity to a technology that historically has been complex, over-priced, and difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain. Our Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc. Businesses using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over valuable critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and the UK.
For more information about ancora Software Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
About KYOCERA Document Solutions UK
KYOCERA Document Solutions UK is a group company of KYOCERA Document Solutions, Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.
Media Contact
Nick Bova, ancora Software, Inc., (844) 626-2672, nbova@ancorasoftware.com
SOURCE ancora Software, Inc.