HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A world leader in advanced ceramics for more than 60 years, Kyocera will showcase a wide range of customized Fine Ceramics designed specifically for the oil and gas industry at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, TX. Ceramics-based innovations on display include containment shells for magnetic pumps, frac buttons, mud pump liners, EMR sensors, plungers, valves, a new customized 3D printing service for cost-effective ceramic prototyping and more at booth #7456 during OTC 2021 August 16-19, a conference for energy professionals.
Kyocera Fine Ceramics Perform in Harsh Conditions
Kyocera's advanced ceramics are a key material to help improve a wide range of components fueling the oil and gas industry from containment shells to insulators and sensors. Lightweight, Kyocera's ceramics are among the strongest and hardest known materials in the world. They conduct heat but not electricity. They resist abrasion and are impervious to corrosion. They can be machined to extremely precise dimensions and withstand harsh conditions in the field including temperatures that would melt most metals.
On display in Kyocera's booth will be ceramic containment shells to improve pump performance. Advanced ceramics such as zirconium oxide FZM provide improved energy efficiency, corrosion resistance and performance. Additionally, zirconium oxide's non-magnetic property enables unique capabilities for innovative applications, including magnetically driven pumps. It offers high mechanical strength and good flexibility among ceramic materials, helping to improve overall performance. Kyocera will also be demonstrating customized ceramic solutions for:
- Pump Plungers and Liners
- Wear Components
- Seal and Valve Components
- Rods and Tubes
- Rotors and Stators
- EMR-based sensors for locating underground reserves
- Single Crystal Sapphire Components
- Cooling Solutions
- Metal-Ceramic Bonding for Insulators and Sensors
- Rapid, custom 3D printing service utilizing both zirconia and alumina materials in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. The simple 3-step process rapid-produces samples: simply send a 3D CAD file, complete a consultation the next day and then prototypes are quickly printed in 1-2 weeks*. Kyocera's ceramics offer scratch resistance, higher rigidity, temperature resistance, longer lifetime, high-voltage insulation, lighter weight, and superior thermal management, providing an overall lower total cost of ownership.
Kyocera offers ceramic materials in approximately 200 different formulations, including Aluminum Oxide, Aluminum Nitride, Cermet, Cordierite, Forsterite, Mullite, Sapphire, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Steatite, Yttria, Zirconia, and others. The company has developed a wide range of proprietary process technologies that can incorporate dry-pressing, cold-isostatic pressing, hot-isostatic pressing, injection molding, tape casting, multilayering and/or metallizing ceramics.
About KYOCERA
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine's 2021 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and appears on The Wall Street Journal's latest list of "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies."
