BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151) a global specialty pharmaceutical company, named Gary Zieziula, MBA, a 40-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry and current member of the company's North America Board of Directors, as its President, North America, effective April 1.
During his long career, Mr. Zieziula has held key roles at top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across Europe and North America. In his most recent position as President and Managing Director at EMD Serono, North America, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Mr. Zieziula drove the commercialization of major products and establishment of franchises in oncology, neurology/immunology, fertility and endocrinology. Mr. Zieziula previously held senior commercial and sales leadership roles at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co. He has also served as a board member and consultant to venture capital firms advising pharmaceutical clients on M&A and product licensing opportunities.
"I look forward to working with teams across Kyowa Kirin North America to accelerate our growth," says Mr. Zieziula. "Across research, development and commercialization, I see a real passion for helping patients and advocating for their needs. That commitment is key to addressing today's challenges and executing plans to take our business to the next level."
Mr. Zieziula succeeds Thomas Stratford who joined Kyowa Kirin through the acquisition of ProStrakan in 2011 and most recently held the position of President, North America.
"We believe the North America business will benefit greatly from Gary's leadership experience, passion for our business and proven ability to drive results," says Masashi Miyamoto, President and CEO, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. "Our Company has an exciting portfolio of specialty medicines, and is well-positioned to continue our success. I am looking forward to working with Gary and our entire leadership team to ensure a seamless transition as we strive to meet patients' needs with innovative therapies."
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin commits to innovative drug discovery driven by state-of-the-art technologies. Kyowa Kirin focuses on creating new value in four therapeutic areas: nephrology, oncology, immunology/allergy and neurology. Under the Kyowa Kirin brand, the employees from 36 group companies across North America, Europe and Asia/Oceania unite to champion the interests of patients and their caregivers in discovering solutions wherever there are unmet medical needs. Since 2018, the company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for three first-in-class medicines. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at https://www.kyowakirin.com.