PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin USA Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151) a global specialty pharmaceutical company, named Ana Bastiani-Posner, MBA, a proven leader with over 20 years of financial experience, as its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective June 29.
Ms. Bastiani-Posner brings strategic leadership and a deep financial background to Kyowa Kirin. Most recently, Ms. Bastiani-Posner led the finance and IT functions as Senior Vice President, Finance Administration at the New York Genome Center, Inc. Prior to this, Ms. Bastiani-Posner held leadership roles in finance at several large pharmaceutical companies, including Allergan, Novartis and Schering Plough, where she contributed to research and development, mergers and acquisitions and global administration.
"The North America region of Kyowa Kirin has the potential to grow substantially as we invest in our pipeline and our commercial portfolio," says Ms. Bastiani-Posner. "I am excited to leverage my industry experience and passion for growing businesses to contribute to the future success of Kyowa Kirin."
Ms. Bastiani-Posner succeeds Takeshi Masuda, who supported the finance team as an executive leader over the last several years with Kyowa Kirin. Mr. Masuda will help in the transition and continue to support the organization as part of the Company's Corporate Strategy and Planning Department.
"I want to thank Takeshi for all his contributions, which have provided a strong foundation for us to grow from," says Gary Zieziula, President, North America. "We are very pleased to have Ana Bastiani-Posner join our North America executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Her career-long dedication to healthcare as a finance leader affirms our strategic direction, and I look forward to partnering with her as we work to advance innovations that can have a profound impact on people's lives."
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin commits to innovative drug discovery driven by state-of-the-art technologies. The company focuses on creating new value in four therapeutic areas: nephrology, oncology, immunology/allergy and neurology. Under the Kyowa Kirin brand, employees from 40 group companies across North America, EMEA and Asia/Oceania unite to champion the interests of patients and their caregivers in discovering solutions to address unmet medical needs. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at www.kyowakirin.com.