GREENWICH, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of Kodiak Cakes ("Kodiak" or "the Company"), a fast-growing food business built on a mission to inspire healthier eating and active living. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have completed our acquisition of Kodiak, a powerful brand within the attractive better-for-you breakfast and snacking categories," said Matt Leeds, Partner at L Catterton. "We are excited to welcome Kodiak into the L Catterton family, and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth and success."

About Kodiak

With a delicious portfolio of 100% whole-grain, protein-powered pancake and waffle mixes, frozen waffles and pancakes, oatmeal, baking mixes, and a variety of snacking products, Kodiak provides its loyal consumers with "Nourishment for Today's Frontier." Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Kodiak was built on a mission to enable healthier eating and active living.  The brand began when eight year-old Joel Clark began selling his family's hand-milled flapjack mix door-to-door from a little red wagon, and Kodiak is now proudly sold in 26,000 doors nationwide.

About L Catterton

With approximately $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Contact:

Andi Rose / Julie Hamilton

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-catterton-completes-acquisition-of-kodiak-cakes-301323863.html

SOURCE L Catterton

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.